Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of April 1-5

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and X (Twitter). Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.gov.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 3, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 4 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for guardrail improvements, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through April 1.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 12.

Mile marker 34 to 31, westbound – Alternating lane closures for milling, paving, and striping operations, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through April 12.

Mile marker 37 to 35, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 269/850 (Longdale Furnace Road/North Mountain Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (Madison Street/Alleghany Avenue, Covington) – Single lane closures between Covington eastern city limits and Route 220 (Alleghany Avenue) intersection for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 44 to 49, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 1 to May 3.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 188 to 190, northbound – Right shoulder closures for survey work, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 201 to 203, northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 202 to 204, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along exit 205 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 205 to 199, southbound – No lane closures but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 206, northbound – Shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (East 29th Street, Buena Vista) – Flagger traffic control between Beech Avenue and eastern city limits for milling and paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Route 772/668 (Stoner-Hollow Road) intersection for maintenance to bridge over Crawford Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 5.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 96, eastbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 206, northbound – Shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Mile marker 206 to 205, southbound – No lane closures but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 208 to 207, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. April 1 – April 11 nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 1 – April 12. Overnight left lane closure northbound for moving heavy equipment, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday (night of April 1). Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 222 to 220, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 230, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along exit 227 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control at Grottoes western town limits for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 5.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure near intersection with Route 631 (Ladd Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) and Route 603 (Cales Spring Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 612 (Quick’s Mill Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 626 (Berry Farm Road/Limestone Road) for milling and paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through April 5.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*NEW* Route 732 (Roman Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 616 (Liberty School Road) and Route 745 (Todd Road) for replacement of bridge with concrete pipe, 8 a.m. April 1 to 4 p.m. April 11. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridge over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 12.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) –Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement through fall 2026.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control between Holly Avenue and Augusta County line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 5.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Augusta County line for milling and paving operations, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 12.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane, Page County) for replacement of bridge over Naked Creek, April 1 – June 7. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 676 (Charlie Town Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 757 (Trimble Road) and Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) for replacement of bridge over Mill Creek with box culvert, April 8 – April 25. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (Maryland Avenue, Shenandoah) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Fourth Street) and Route 683 (First Street) for utility work, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from April 5 to April 12.

*NEW* Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane) for replacement of bridge over Naked Creek, April 1 – June 7. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 3 through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Warren County line for inspection of bridge over Cedar Creek, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 642 (Swartz Road) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 12.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 323, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday (southbound Monday to Wednesday, northbound Thursday and Friday).

*NEW* Mile marker 318 to 316, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. April 2 to April 11 nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound alternating lane closures between Route 815 (Blossom Drive) and Clarke County line for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 5.

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 659 (Burnt Factory Road) and Clarke County line for turn lane construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 19.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Barley Drive and Route 649 (Springdale Road) for turn lane construction, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Monday.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures between Route 661/839 (Welltown Road/Amoco Lane) and Route 838 (McCanns Road) for signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound single-lane closures for road repairs between Route 11 and Route 622 interchanges, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Hillandale Lane/Tasker Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 37 for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 5.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking on parts of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville), Route 50 (John Mosby Highway), Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2 through April 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Monday.

Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Overnight right lane closure at Shenandoah River bridge for utility work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights April 1 – April 26.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for inspection of bridge over Cedar Creek, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound and southbound single-lane closures between Route 661 (Fairground Road) and Route 655 (Country Club Road) for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control on parts of Route 55 (Strasburg Road), Route 340 (Royal Avenue/Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 522 (Remount Road/Commerce Avenue) in the Front Royal area for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.