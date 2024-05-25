Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of May 27-31

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit https://www.511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 26 to 28, eastbound – Right lane closures for guardrail upgrades, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Mile marker 35 to 41, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 39 to 41, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for guardrail upgrades, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 622 (Robinson Lane) and Route 623 (Poor Farm Road) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through June 7.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 175 to 195, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 28 – June 6.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 175 to 205, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile flagging operation for pavement repairs on parts of Route 616 (Hunters Crossing Road), Route 663 (River Road), Route 687 (Ross Road), Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road) and Route 1130 (Turkey Trot Drive), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 87, westbound – Right shoulder closures along ramp to northbound I-81 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound – Mowing operations from 6 a.m. May 28 through 6 a.m. June 8. Right shoulder closures during daytime, left shoulder closures at night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane and shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 206 to 215, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 29 – June 13.

Mile marker 214 to 210, southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through July 25. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 220, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Folly Mills Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night.

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulder closures for median access related to bridge work, 24/7 through September 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations on bridges over I-81 ramp and railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 28 – June 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 225, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 222 off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures including along southbound Exit 221 to eastbound I-64 for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through May 30. Following barrier placement, shoulder closures remain in place 24/7 through spring 2026. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 225 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 28 – June 27.

Mile marker 236 to 228, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway/Richmond Avenue) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating lane closures between Frontier Drive and Route 1427 (Rowe Road) for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday nights.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for maintenance to bridge over Middle River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 14.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 855 (Mill Creek Lane) and Route 623 (Back Creek Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) for milling at various entrances, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 27. Work related to Verona pedestrian improvement project.

*NEW* Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 611 (Calf Mountain Road/Dooms Crossing Road) for utility pole installation, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 27 – June 6.

Route 623 (Back Creek Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and dead end for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*NEW* Route 675/670/604 (Broadhead School Road/McClures Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 919 (Old Providence Road) and Route 675 (Callison Mill Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 – June 27.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 239, southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for repairs and maintenance to North River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 28 – June 6.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

Mile marker 248 to 247, southbound – Right shoulder closures for staging equipment for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 257 to 258, northbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight alternating eastbound and westbound closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and Terri Drive due to bridge work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through January 2026. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts 24/7. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Tuesday.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) and Shenandoah County line for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 283 to 282, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for environmental cleanup, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Mile marker 287 to 289, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 600 and Route 625 bridges, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 27.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 298 off-ramp for utility installation, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 298, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over rail line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Westbound right shoulder closures around I-81 at exit 296 for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 3.

*NEW* Various roads – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking on parts of Route 42 (Reservoir Road), Route 55 (Strasburg Road/John Marshall Highway), Route 185 (Stoney Creek Boulevard), Route 211 (Old Cross Road/West Lee Highway) and Route 292 (Conicville Boulevard), 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 629 (Oranda Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 660 (Timberlake Road) and Route 850 (Quarry Lane) for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 3.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 308 to 310, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Opequon Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 28 – June 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 308 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for inspection of Opequon Creek bridge and Crossover Boulevard overpass, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Traffic pattern changes between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Route 645 (Wrights Mill Road) due to new traffic signal at intersection with Hallowed Crossing Way.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound lane closures for pavement marking between Route 37 interchange and Route 839/661 (Amoco Lane/Welltown Road) for resurfacing operations, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 30 – June 7.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Warren County line and Winchester northern city limits, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Tuesday night.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound nighttime lane closures just north of Route 11 (Valley Pike) interchange for inspection of Route 651 overpass bridge, 7 p.m. to 12 midnight Tuesday through Friday nights.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound left lane and right shoulder closures between Route 847/642 (Hillandale Lane/Tasker Road) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 28 – June 3.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound overnight single lane closures between Route 752 (Knob Road) and Route 600 (North Hayfield Road) for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between West Virginia state line and Shenandoah County line, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound overnight single lane closures between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) and Route 600 (South Hayfield Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 – June 28.

Route 600 (South Hayfield Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Shoulder closures just east of I-81 interchange for shoulder widening, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 28.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

*NEW* Route 839 (Amoco Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and dead end for resurfacing operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30 – June 7.

*UPDATE* Route 1322 (Brooke Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Fort Collier Road for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 14.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9: a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion October 31.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Route 625 (Thornton Road/Kennel Road) and Route 723 (Millwood Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound overnight single lane closures between Swift Shoals Road and Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near intersection with Route 638 (Howellsville Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Berryville town limits and Route 658 (White Post Road) for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights May 28 – June 3.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday.

Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) bridges, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday (eastbound) and Friday (westbound).

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 522 (South Commerce Avenue, Front Royal) – Southbound left lane closures between Route 55 (South Street) and Route 4002 (Stonewall Drive) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Commerce Avenue, Front Royal) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 340 (North Royal Avenue) and Route 4006 (6th Street) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) and Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) for construction of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway. Estimated completion December 2025.