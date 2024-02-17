Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Feb. 19-23

VDOT has updated its scheudule for highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and X (Twitter). Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.gov.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 1 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for guardrail improvements, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through April 1.

Mile marker 29 to 30, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for repairs to bridge over Route 42, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Route 220 Highway/Market Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1706 (Commerce Avenue) and Business Route 60 (Grafton Street) on-ramp for inspection of bridges over Buckingham Branch Railway, CSX Railway and Jackson River, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Hayes Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) and Route 657 (Pitzer Ridge Road) for brush removal, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 50 to 55, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 188 to 180, southbound – Right shoulder closures for debris pickup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 214, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight southbound left lane closures for moving equipment, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Daytime shoulder closures for tree removal and maintenance operations, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. February 19 – March 14. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 236 to 235, southbound – Left shoulder closures for tree removal operations in the median, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control near Rockingham line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

*NEW* Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 254 (Hermitage Road) for inspection of bridge over CSX Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*NEW* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. February 19 – February 29.

*NEW* Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Middle River bridge closed beginning Wednesday, February 28. Traffic can use nearby Route 774 (Cline River Road) bridge.

*NEW* Route 795 (Entry School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. February 19 – February 29.

*NEW* Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 797 (Miller Road) and Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. February 19 – February 29.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 246 to 248, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 5.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 1.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 605 (Main Street, Port Republic) and Route 1601 (New Haven Road) for maintenance to bridge over North River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 1.

Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control near Augusta County line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures near Elkton southern town limits for maintenance to Route 33 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 1.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 296, southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal operations, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 826 (Woods Chapel Road) and Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for bridge work over tributary to Smith Creek, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 3.

Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 1129 (Prosperity Drive) and Route 872 (Hood Way) for signal installations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between I-81 interchange and Crown Lane for signal installations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 37 – Southbound right shoulder closures between the ramp from Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) and Route 642 (Tasker Road) for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (North Hayfield Road)– No lane closures, but utility work happening in right of way between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road), 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 29.

*NEW* Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. February 19 – December 31.

*NEW* Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. February 19 – December 31.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.