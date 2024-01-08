Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for the week of Jan. 8-12

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and X (Twitter). Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.gov.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for fence repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) and Route 665 (Moss Run Road) for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 42 to 41, westbound – Left lane and shoulder closures for ditch repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 58, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 55 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 175 to 191, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for debris cleanup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

*NEW* Exit 180, southbound – Narrowing of off-ramp for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 187 to 191, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 204 to 206, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound right lane closures between Bordens School Lane and Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road) for cable replacement, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 631 (Furrs Mill Road) – No lane closures but utility work in right of way between Route 1125 (High Meadow Drive) and Route 769 (Beans River Bottom), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

*NEW* Route 710 (Red Hill Road) – Closed to through traffic near Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail) intersection for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 711 (Sales Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail) intersection for pipe replacement and shoulder work, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 88 to 87, westbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 207 to 205, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 216 to 220, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 217 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday (January 7) through Thursday nights. Shoulder closures 24/7. Northbound and southbound speed limit of 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for demolition work related to Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge replacement.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures including along Exit 221, Exit 222 and Exit 225 on- and off-ramps for shoulder mowing and sign installations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 225 to 224, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 234 to 233, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between interstate frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for replacement of bridge over I-81. Follow posted detour. Closure is needed to construct I-81 southbound auxiliary lane. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 247, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW*Route 11 (South Main Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight southbound single lane closures between Mosby Road and Point Drive for utility work, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Tuesday night.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures between Route 647 (Judy Lane/McGahey Lane) and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 5.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 27.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures near Elkton southern town limits for maintenance to Route 33 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 27.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 616 (Leaksville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Luray town limits and Route 639 (Lakewood Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. January 8 – January 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 269, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 282 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 283 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (North Main Street, Edinburg/Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for sign work at various locations between Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) and Route 672 (Chapman Landing Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 292 (Conicville Road) – Shoulder closures between I-81 and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/Main Street, Mount Jackson) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 826 (Woods Chapel Road) and Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for bridge work over tributary to Smith Creek, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. January 8 – March 3.

Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 27.

*NEW* Route 681 (Alonzaville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 676 (Sherman Road) and Route 604 (Fairview Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Liberty Furnace Road) and Route 705 (Buggy Ridge Road) for maintenance to bridge over Stony Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 29.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 30. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 307 to 309, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 307A off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 317 to 314, southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 317 off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 815 (Blossom Drive) and Clarke County line for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike)– Northbound lane closures in the area of Route 1167 (Commonwealth Court) intersection for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike)– Northbound and southbound shoulder closures at various locations between Route 649 (Springdale Road) and Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 838 (McCanns Road) and Route 661 (Welltown Road) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike)– Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 661 (Welltown Road) and Route 37 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City)– Northbound right shoulder closures near Barley Drive intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and Route 694 (Reynolds Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign work near intersections with Route 624 (Red Gate Road) and Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 13, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.