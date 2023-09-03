Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of Sept. 4-8

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter. Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 13 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 14 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 24 to 32, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 24 and Exit 29 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 34 to 32, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 46 to 47, eastbound – Right lane closures for ditch and culvert cleaning, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. September 6 – September 15.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 57 to 56, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Sunday night (September 10).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 180 to 178, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 14.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 679 (Hops Hill Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 185 to 173, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement marker maintenance, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 187 to 190, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 188 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating lane closures between northbound I-81 on- and off-ramps and southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Sunday night (September 10).

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 621 (Farmhouse Road) and Route 803 (Hart Road) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. September 4 – September 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 631 (Union School Road) – Closed to through traffic through November 9 between Route 638 (Muddy Lane) and Route 638 (Stillhouse Drive) for replacement of bridge over Kerrs Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) and Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) for box culvert maintenance, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Follow posted detour.

Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 612 (McClung Road) and Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 207 to 206, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement marker maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night.

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through the night of October 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 750 (Keezletown Road) and Route 646 (Fadley Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 17.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures near intersection with Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway/Churchville Avenue) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) and Route 637 (Jericho Road) excluding city of Staunton for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 17.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange (Middlebrook Avenue) for Route 262 widening project, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 29.

*NEW* Route 708 (Glebe School Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 707 (Livick Road) and Route 876 (Cattleman Road) for replacement of bridge over Back Creek, September 11 through September 28. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control in the Fishersville area for pavement treatment on parts of Route 1307 (Orr Drive), Route 1308 (Lea Drive), Route 1323 (Wyndham Hill Drive), Route 1387 (Beatrice Court), Route 1388 (Sophia Court), Route 1389 (Lillian Drive), Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive), Route 1391 (Emerald Heights Drive), Route 1392 (Johns Valley Drive), Route 1393 (Marie Court), Route 1394 (Fesha Lane), Route 1395 (Lost Pond Court), Route 1396 (Peterson Place), Route 1397 (Hidden Valley Court), Route 1398 (Molly Court), and Route 1399 (Ida Court), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 15.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 240 to 250, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement treatment, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of November 3. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of December 28. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

*NEW* Exit 253 to 264, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for cleaning of drainage structures, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between West Virginia state line and a half-mile east of Switzer Lake Road, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 6 – September 22.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control during overnight hours between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720/718 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) for replacement of Spring Creek bridge, through September 28. Follow posted detour.

Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 641 (Cave Hill Road) for pole installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) and Route 686 (Smeltzers Road) for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of September 24.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 638 (Honeyville Avenue, town of Stanley) – Flagger traffic control between Business Route 340 (East Main Street) and Reed Lane for milling and paving, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 642 (Stonyman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Business Route 340 (US Highway Basin/Virginia Avenue) and Route 689 (Antioch Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 6 – September 29.

*NEW* Route 689 (Antioch Road) – Flagger traffic control between Business Route 340 and Luray town limits for pavement resurfacing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 6 – September 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Right shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 707 (Red Banks Road) and Route 1603 (Rolling Hills Lane) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 322 to 324, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement marker maintenance, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 37 – Overnight northbound single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 28.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight closures as needed between Route 680 (Newlins Hill Road) and Route 703 (Whitacre Road) for utility work, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday night.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 600 (Hayfield Road) and West Virginia line, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of September 24.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) Flagger traffic control near Route 11 intersection (Valley Pike) for traffic signal repairs, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Winchester city limits for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through September 14.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 2023.

*NEW* Route 50/17 – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road) and Fauquier County/Loudoun County lines for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway)– Eastbound right lane closures between Route 616 (Bundy Street) and Route 1010 (Walnut Street) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 625 (Kennel Road) and Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) for replacement of bridge over Shenandoah River tributary, through September 28. Follow posted detour.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 603 (Oregon Hollow Road) – Closed to through traffic between Khyber Pass Road/Rockwood Lane and Sloats Mountain Road for pipe replacement, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 613 (Panhandle Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 608 intersection (Wilson Burke Road) for pipe installation, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.