Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of Dec. 18-22

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 3605 (West Edgemont Drive/South Rayon Drive, Covington) – Flagger traffic control between West Jackson Street and Jackson River Sports Complex for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between intersections with Route 688 (Wild Cat School Road) for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (December 18).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 42 to 41, westbound – Left lane closures for ditch cleaning and repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (December 18).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound right lane closures between Bordens School Lane and Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road) for cable replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 93 to 87, westbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control for work related to replacement of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. Temporary closures of exit 91 on-ramp during slow rolls. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for installation of traffic-management equipment, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 221, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (December 18).

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Work zone speed limit of 60 miles per hour. Speed limit reduction is related to replacement of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge over I-81 and construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane between Exit 221 and Exit 220. Overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work beginning in December 2023. Estimated project completion October 2025.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 227 to 220, southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. Overnight alternating lane closures from mile marker 221 to 220, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Traffic restrictions are for demolition work related to Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge replacement.

*UDPATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Daytime shoulder closures including along Exit 221, Exit 222 and Exit 225 on- and off-ramps for shoulder mowing and litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 229 to 226, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (December 24).

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange for road widening work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between interstate frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for replacement of bridge over I-81. Follow posted detour. Closure is needed to construct I-81 southbound auxiliary lane. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road/Reeds Gap Road) – No through tractor trailers between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and the Blue Ridge Parkway due to sharp curves, limited shoulders and steep terrain. Follow alternative on Route 610 to bypass restrictions.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 246, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of Route 253 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 27.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 340 Business (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures near Elkton southern town limits for maintenance to Route 33 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 27.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211 Business (East Main Street, Luray) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Route 667 (Dry Run Road/Luray town limits) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 613 (Strole Farm Road) – Flagger traffic control between intersections with Route 340 for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 616 (Leaksville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Luray town limits and Route 639 (Lakewood Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 689 (Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between intersections with Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 271 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (December 18).

*NEW* Mile marker 276 to 277, northbound – Right shoulder closures for environmental cleanup, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 27.

Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Liberty Furnace Road) and Route 705 (Buggy Ridge Road) for maintenance to bridge over Stony Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 29.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 317, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (December 18).

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 30. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Exit 313 B, northbound – Off-ramp narrowing for overhead sign inspections, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 314 to 313, southbound – Single lane closures for overhead sign inspections, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 323 to 324, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Rest Church Road overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike)– Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 661 (Welltown Road) and Route 837 (Ebert Road) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Kingspan Way and Route 839 (Amoco Lane) for curb work, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures just west of Route 37 interchange for overhead sign inspections, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Winchester city limits for overhead sign inspections, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike)– Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Route 781 (Prince Frederick Drive) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike)– Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures just south of Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) intersection for overhead sign inspections, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 839 (Amoco Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and dead end for curb work, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures near Route 522/340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) intersection for traffic equipment installation, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 606 (Shenandoah Shores Road) overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (December 18).

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

SECONDARY ROADS

