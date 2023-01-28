Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for Jan. 30-Feb. 3

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work and maintenance for the Staunton District for the coming week.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 8 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound – Left lane closures for cable rail repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Jackson River, January 30 – April 30 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 29 to 35, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 30 to 29, westbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, January 30 – February 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Redemption Road and Route 649 (Grandview Road) for tree removal operations, January 30 – February 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 48 to 55, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 200 to 205, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – No lane closures, but utility work in the right-of-way between Route 804 (Shady Lane) and Route 815 (School House Hill Road), Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night.

Mile marker 257 to 248, southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 720 overpass bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Temporary on-ramp closures at exits 257 and 251 during slow-roll operations. Overnight northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for bridge demolition work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of February 23. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Switzer Lake Road and West Virginia state line for rock removal, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through February 17.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Westbound alternating lane closures between Burgess Road and MLK Jr. Way for barrier installation, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work Zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Flagging operations or shoulder closures as needed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for finishing steps of roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 622 (Judy Lane Extension) – Shoulder closures between Route 623 (Judy Lane) and Route 624 (Pine Grove Road) for utility pole replacements, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through February 10.

Route 638 (Honeyville Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 618 (Dovel Hollow Road) and Route 621 (Nauman Lane) for utility pole replacements, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 689 (Chapel Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 340 (East Main Street, Stanley) and Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) for utility pole replacements, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through February 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment and materials unloading and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 9.

Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 17/50 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 17/50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures between Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) and Route 1092 (Independence Drive) for inspection of traffic signals, Friday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 17/50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures near Route 781 (Prince Frederick Drive) intersection for inspection of traffic signals, Friday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 17/50 (Millwood Avenue) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures near I-81 southbound on- and off-ramps for inspection of traffic signals, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound left turn lane closures at Route 608 (Dicks Hollow Road/Wardensville Grade) intersections for sign and pavement-marking installation, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound traffic shifts to southbound lane between Route 608 (Old Bethel Church Road) and Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road). Single-lane traffic in each direction. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Restrictions are for rockslide repairs through mid-February.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) – No lane closures but utility work in right-of-way between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 600 (Back Mountain Road/Hayfield Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through February 8.

*NEW* Route 657 (Senseny Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Route 1235 (Parkwood Circle) for inspection of traffic signals, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 656 (Greenwood Road) intersection for inspection of traffic signals, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Thursday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left turn lane closures near Route 653 (Kimble Road) for sign installation, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures near the Route 616 (Boom Road) intersection for inspection of traffic signals, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures near Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) for inspection of traffic signals, Friday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville) and just north of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) for inspection of traffic signals, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment and materials unloading and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 9.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 664 (Whippoorwill Road) and Front Royal town limits, January 30 – February 17 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.