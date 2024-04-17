Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Standoff: Augusta County man shooting inside home forces evacuation of neighbors
Local, Public Safety

Standoff: Augusta County man shooting inside home forces evacuation of neighbors

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A Lyndhurst man has been arrested after firing multiple shots inside a residence leading to a standoff with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday night.

Timothy Lee Howdyshell, 42, of Lyndhurst, is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

According to the ASCO, officers responded to 62 Thomas Drive at 9:59 p.m. after reports that shots were being fired inside the residence.

Deputies responded to the scene, set up a perimeter around the residence and evacuated nearby homes.

SWAT and negotiation teams responded to the incident to assist ASCO deputies. No shots were fired by law enforcement.

Deputies on location report that several additional shots were fired inside the residence and out the back door of the home.

Howdyshell eventually came to the back door unarmed and after verbal commands to surrender, Howdyshell complied.

Howdyshell has been charged with:

  • 18.2-279, Discharging a firearm within a building or dwelling
  • 18.2-56.1, Reckless handling of a firearm

According to the ASCO, it does not appear that Howdyshell was targeting law enforcement or the community.

A 5.56 mm rifle, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition and numerous spent shell casings were collected at the scene.

.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Ben Cline poses for the cameras, playing tough guy on Mayorkas impeachment
2 Official count shows ‘concerning’ increase in individuals experiencing homelessness
3 ‘A new civic and community anchor’: Staunton breaks ground on new Juvenile & DR building
4 Albemarle County: Foxfield Races Steeplechase spring event to be held April 27
5 Transfer target Joshua Jefferson thinks he can ‘speed up’ Virginia’s tempo

Latest News

virginia politics
Politics, Virginia

Mailbag: Reader with no grasp of basic facts lectures me on Virginia history

Chris Graham
Climate, Local, Schools

‘In its natural state’: Stuart Hall students prep pollinator garden in downtown Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi

Students from Stuart Hall School yesterday began creating a pollinator garden to do their part to encourage pollination and growth. 

Lydia Campbell taken by Kate Simon for the Community Foundation
Economy, Local

Official count shows ‘concerning’ increase in individuals experiencing homelessness

Crystal Graham

Valley Homeless Connection completed its 2024 Point in Time, or PIT, count of homeless individuals in the region, and it was a mixed bag, with some good news and some bad news.

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals erupt at the plate, blast Fayetteville, 16-7

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

Transfer target Joshua Jefferson thinks he can ‘speed up’ Virginia’s tempo

Chris Graham
congress
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline poses for the cameras, playing tough guy on Mayorkas impeachment

Chris Graham
corn field in Virginia
Climate, Local

Headwaters invites farmers to learn about Conservation Best Management Practices on Tuesday

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status