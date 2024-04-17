Standoff: Augusta County man shooting inside home forces evacuation of neighbors

A Lyndhurst man has been arrested after firing multiple shots inside a residence leading to a standoff with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday night.

Timothy Lee Howdyshell, 42, of Lyndhurst, is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

According to the ASCO, officers responded to 62 Thomas Drive at 9:59 p.m. after reports that shots were being fired inside the residence.

Deputies responded to the scene, set up a perimeter around the residence and evacuated nearby homes.

SWAT and negotiation teams responded to the incident to assist ASCO deputies. No shots were fired by law enforcement.

Deputies on location report that several additional shots were fired inside the residence and out the back door of the home.

Howdyshell eventually came to the back door unarmed and after verbal commands to surrender, Howdyshell complied.

Howdyshell has been charged with:

18.2-279, Discharging a firearm within a building or dwelling

18.2-56.1, Reckless handling of a firearm

According to the ASCO, it does not appear that Howdyshell was targeting law enforcement or the community.

A 5.56 mm rifle, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition and numerous spent shell casings were collected at the scene.

.