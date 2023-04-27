Countries
Virginia

Stafford County: Authorities seek information on missing 57-year-old man

Chris Graham
Published date:

David HartnettThe Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 57-year-old male.

David Hartnett left a group home on Home Street in Stafford County on April 20th.

Hartnett is believed to have been at the Valero in Fredericksburg just across the Falmouth bridge on April 23rd. He is known to frequent downtown businesses, the welcome center, and the Fredericksburg Library.

Hartnett was last seen wearing khaki pants, a red flannel shirt, and a red cap. His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on Hartnett’s whereabouts, contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

