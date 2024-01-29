Virginia detention center staff under investigation for inmate contraband, preferential treatment

Staff members are under investigation at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center in Verona after contraband was found in the possession of inmates.

The director of the center contacted the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office about incidents where illegal cell phones were provided to inmates.

The criminal investigations division is investigating the reports. The allegations involve malfeasance or potential criminal violations involving staff at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.

The ACSO received a report Thursday of a cell phone that was recovered by staff at the facility on Jan. 22. The initial investigation suggests that a staff member at the detention center provided the phone to an inmate.

The investigation also revealed that several staff members at the facility allegedly were taking money in exchange for extra food or preferential treatment of an inmate.

On Jan. 26, a second incident was reported to the sheriff’s office by the director. The report involves another allegation of a second contraband cell phone being given to an incarcerated juvenile at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center by a staff member.

A cell phone was recovered in each incident.

No further information will be released during the investigation, according to the ACSO.