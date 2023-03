“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by AFP editor Chris Graham to preview the Final Four going on this Saturday in Houston and get his official picks for WrestleMania 39 coming up this weekend in Los Angeles.

“The Mark Moses Show” airs weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 107.9 FM/1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark middays on 95.9 The Rocket. Follow him on social media @markmosesshow.

