Spanberger-led legislation aims to increase police officer compensation in the U.S.

The Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) on the Beat Program Reauthorization and Parity Act would increase police officer pay in the United States and assist local departments with hiring officers.

U.S. Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Nick LaLota of New York yesterday reintroduced the legislation, which would cut red tape for police departments and sheriff’s offices across the country.

Spanberger, a former federal law enforcement officer, originally introduced the bipartisan legislation in January 2022.

“For years, I’ve heard directly from Virginia’s police chiefs and sheriffs who are finding it hard to recruit, retain, and train qualified officers and deputies. Reauthorizing and strengthening the COPS program would help address these concerns directly,” Spanberger said. “As a former federal law enforcement officer, I know that community policing initiatives help build stronger, safer communities. I’m proud to once again help lead this straightforward, bipartisan legislation to help our local law enforcement officers access the resources, build the relationships, and gain the training they need to keep Virginians safe. These brave Americans go to work each day to serve their communities and neighbors, and we will work hard to deliver the support they deserve.”

The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) is the component of the U.S. Department of Justice responsible for advancing the practice of community policing by the nation’s state, local, territorial and tribal law enforcement agencies through information and grant resources. The COPS Office awards grants to hire community policing professionals, develop and test innovative policing strategies, and provide training and technical assistance to community members, local government leaders, and all levels of law enforcement. The COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to help advance community policing since 1994.

The Spanberger-led bill would reauthorize the COPS on the Beat grant program for the next 10 years, expand access to COPS grants to rural communities, allow for COPS grants to be used to increase wages for officers in low-income communities, and create a stand-alone COPS Office within the U.S. Department of Justice. The COPS on the Beat grant program was previously appropriated $633 million in fiscal year 2023. In response to high demand for this funding, this legislation increases the authorization to $1,047,119,000 for each year from fiscal year 2025 to fiscal year 2034.

“As a dedicated advocate for public safety, community well-being, and our men and women in blue, I am proud to introduce bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the COPS on Beat Grants Program. Our legislation reflects a commitment to fostering stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve and to public safety,” Lalota said. “By providing crucial resources and support through the COPS program, we empower our officers to proactively engage with residents, address local concerns, serve and protect the people, and build trust. This reauthorization underscores an unwavering belief in the importance of ensuring our law enforcement agencies have the tools they need to keep our neighborhoods safe and secure.”

The U.S. Senate companion to the COPS on the Beat Program Reauthorization and Parity Act was introduced earlier this year in the by U.S. Sens. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

The COPS on the Beat Program Reauthorization and Parity Act would also require the U.S. Government Accountability Office to file a report at the mid-point of the program and the conclusion to determine:

How representative law enforcement agencies are of their communities;

The percentage of those employed by police and sheriff departments that live in the jurisdiction served;

Average officer pay in police and sheriff departments compared to the cost of living of their jurisdiction; and