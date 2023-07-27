Countries
Smith House Galleries exhibit includes clay art by Greer, photography by Somberg
Culture, Local

Smith House Galleries exhibit includes clay art by Greer, photography by Somberg

Crystal Graham
Highlighting works in clay by Bobbie Greer and photography by Benjamin Somberg, the August exhibition at Smith House Galleries opens with an Aug. 4 reception during First Fridays of the Valley.

The 5 to 7 p.m. reception for the Horizons & Silhouettes exhibit offers the public an opportunity to visit with the artists, enjoy live music by Trio Jazz and sample light refreshments.

The exhibition runs Aug. 4-28, with in-person visits Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Second Saturday on Aug 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers another chance to see artwork by both Somberg and Greer.

Greer has worked with clay all her adult life.

“Clay is strong, yet fragile, and therein lies its challenge,” Greer said. “In designing my hand-built stoneware pieces, I attempt to dance along a line between the sculptural and functional. I enjoy distorting and manipulating the clay to create interesting silhouettes in space, using rich glazes that pool and drip to create highlights integral to the shape.”

An artist and educator exhibiting in the Mid-Atlantic region for three decades, Greer now lives and works in the Shenandoah Valley. She has served on the educational advisory committee for the John F. Kennedy Center Programs for Children and Youth, and as a supervisor of instruction for Calvert County Public Schools in Maryland. She taught in the humanities division of Anne Arundel Community College and at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis. Greer also served as president and member of the Board of the Maryland Federation of Art.

Somberg has chosen black-and-white photographs for this exhibition to highlight the feeling of intimacy.

“I’m fascinated by the ordinary people, places, and things that speak to the everyday experience of our lives,” Somberg said. “For me, black and white is particularly well-suited for this subject matter. While color photographs can be beautiful – breathtaking even – and can evoke strong emotional responses, the viewer can be distracted by the colors and overlook important or compelling details of the images.”

Somberg, who now lives in Stanley, spent his career as a human factors researcher, dabbling in photography until retiring in 2011 when he began developing a serious interest in the art form. Although he shoots a range of subjects, Somberg has concentrated primarily on landscapes and wildlife. He has served on the boards of the Page Valley Arts Council and the Performing Arts Center of Luray.

Smith House Galleries is located at 311 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.

Horizons & Silhouettes will also be available online.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

