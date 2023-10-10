Sing for supper: Shenandoah Cabaret to perform at Hunger Symposium, raise food bank donations

Shenandoah Cabaret will perform two nights as part of Blue Ridge Community College’s Annual Hunger Symposium.

The performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, will be in BRCC’s Fine Arts Center.

Donations of nonperishable food items and monetary gifts will be welcome to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Tickets are free, but reservations are required online.

Musical Theatre Stories in Song will include selections from “Into the Woods,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hamilton.”

“We are so gratified that our concerts will help the [Blue Ridge Area] Food Bank get what they need for food insecure children and adults in our community,” said ShenCab member Sandi Belcher.

ShenCab is five local veteran actors and an accompanist who will reinvent old musical theatre favorites and introduce the audience to compelling and underperformed songs by composers such as Stephen Sondheim, Pasek and Paul, and Jason Robert Brown.

“For those who have seen our shows in the past, know that we’ve been busy learning new, exciting material — 75 percent of what we’re singing is different from our last public cabaret in January and I think each of us is showing a different side or facet to their acting and singing,” said ShenCab member Diana Black.

ShenCab has been lauded for their “exciting range of styles, personalities, voices, tempos and emotional hues,” and delightful for Broadway die-hards and anyone who usually considers themselves allergic to musicals.

“Of course, we all love to perform, but from the beginning, we were focused on using our shows to further the causes we care about, and we plan to continue giving back as much as we can,” ShenCab member Jeremy Douylliez-Willis said.

BRCC Fine Arts Center is at 1 College Lane, Weyers Cave.