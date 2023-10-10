Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Sing for supper: Shenandoah Cabaret to perform at Hunger Symposium, raise food bank donations
Local, News

Sing for supper: Shenandoah Cabaret to perform at Hunger Symposium, raise food bank donations

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Shenandoah Cabaret performs “Songs from the Stage” at Barren Ridge Vineyards in Fishersville on January 26, 2023. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Shenandoah Cabaret will perform two nights as part of Blue Ridge Community College’s Annual Hunger Symposium.

The performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, will be in BRCC’s Fine Arts Center.

Donations of nonperishable food items and monetary gifts will be welcome to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Tickets are free, but reservations are required online.

Musical Theatre Stories in Song will include selections from “Into the Woods,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hamilton.”

“We are so gratified that our concerts will help the [Blue Ridge Area] Food Bank get what they need for food insecure children and adults in our community,” said ShenCab member Sandi Belcher.

ShenCab is five local veteran actors and an accompanist who will reinvent old musical theatre favorites and introduce the audience to compelling and underperformed songs by composers such as Stephen Sondheim, Pasek and Paul, and Jason Robert Brown.

“For those who have seen our shows in the past, know that we’ve been busy learning new, exciting material — 75 percent of what we’re singing is different from our last public cabaret in January and I think each of us is showing a different side or facet to their acting and singing,” said ShenCab member Diana Black.

ShenCab has been lauded for their “exciting range of styles, personalities, voices, tempos and emotional hues,” and delightful for Broadway die-hards and anyone who usually considers themselves allergic to musicals.

“Of course, we all love to perform, but from the beginning, we were focused on using our shows to further the causes we care about, and we plan to continue giving back as much as we can,” ShenCab member Jeremy Douylliez-Willis said.

BRCC Fine Arts Center is at 1 College Lane, Weyers Cave.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Explainer: What’s going on in Israel, Gaza, and will the pain and suffering there ever end?
2 Two decades later, police still looking for answers in disappearance of Rachel Good
3 How much of Virginia’s 1-5 start in 2023 can we assign to what happened on Nov. 13?
4 Virginia unemployment rate remained unchanged in August at 2.5%, still below U.S. rate of 3.8%
5 Holiday light display returns to Virginia Beach boardwalk beginning Nov. 16

Latest News

acc football
Football, Sports

ACC Power Rankings Week 6: Louisville gets statement win, ACC makes strong national stand 

Scott German
Edgar Allen Poe experience
Arts & Culture, Local

Edgar Allen Poe immersive experience debuts in Harrisonburg for Halloween

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Quilt Museum invites guests to take part in “The Edgar Allen Poe Experience” – an immersive theatrical production happening from Oct. 12-31.

tony elliott
Football, Sports

How much of Virginia’s 1-5 start in 2023 can we assign to what happened on Nov. 13?

Chris Graham

Virginia isn’t 1-5 this season, and 4-12 in a season and a half under second-year coach Tony Elliott, because of what happened last Nov. 13.

Virginia Beach boardwalk holiday lights
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Holiday light display returns to Virginia Beach boardwalk beginning Nov. 16

Crystal Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Report Card: Better offensive line play from UVA O line sparks Muskett, run game

Chris Graham
Health, Local

Roanoke children’s hospital receives $2M donation from Southwest Virginia foundation

Rebecca Barnabi
harrisonburg imap website permits
Local, Politics

Harrisonburg to connect community, visitor with tool to look up work with permits

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy