Sheriff's office: Two Augusta County courts closed today; cases to be rescheduled
Sheriff’s office: Two Augusta County courts closed today; cases to be rescheduled

Crystal Graham
augusta county sheriff's officeThe Augusta County District Courts building is closed for the remainder of today, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Augusta County Circuit Court remains open.

The news came at 11:51 a.m. today.

No reason was given for the closure.

The court is asking anyone who had matters before Augusta County General District Court or Staunton/Augusta Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court to contact the clerk’s office Tuesday to reschedule.

  • General District Court: 540-245-5300
  • Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court: 540-245-5306

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

