Sheriff’s office: Two Augusta County courts closed today; cases to be rescheduled

The Augusta County District Courts building is closed for the remainder of today, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Augusta County Circuit Court remains open.

The news came at 11:51 a.m. today.

No reason was given for the closure.

The court is asking anyone who had matters before Augusta County General District Court or Staunton/Augusta Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court to contact the clerk’s office Tuesday to reschedule.