Sheriff’s office: Two Augusta County courts closed today; cases to be rescheduled

The Augusta County District Courts building is closed for the remainder of today, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Augusta County Circuit Court remains open.
The news came at 11:51 a.m. today.
No reason was given for the closure.
The court is asking anyone who had matters before Augusta County General District Court or Staunton/Augusta Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court to contact the clerk’s office Tuesday to reschedule.
- General District Court: 540-245-5300
- Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court: 540-245-5306