Cops & Courts, Local

Sheriff’s office asks for help locating a Lyndhurst 16-year-old teen

Crystal Graham
Published date:

lyndhurst dakota campbell runaway teenThe Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen today at approximately 3:50 p.m. near his Lyndhurst residence.

Dakota Michael Campbell is a white male, 16 years old, 5’8”, 220 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Campbell was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with roses, blue jeans and green Vans shoes.

His whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

