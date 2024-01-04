Countries
Sheriff: Augusta County church, preschool evacuated safely after bomb threat

Crystal Graham
old providence church ACSO spottswood
Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A church in the Southern portion of Augusta County received a bomb threat at 9:20 this morning prompting the facility to be evacuated.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the treat at Old Providence Church located at 1005 Spottswood Road in Spottswood.

According to the ACSO, all persons were transported to an alternative safe location while first responders checked for explosive devices. According to the church website, a three-year-old preschool class meets on Thursdays at the church. The maximum class size is 10. The classroom is located on the main level of Providence Hall, the educational and fellowship building of the church.

All children and staff are safe at this time.

The Virginia State Police has been contacted by the ACSO for assistance for an explosive detection K-9.

