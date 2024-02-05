Sentara Health employees ‘work together’ to raise nearly $2.3M for United Way’s 2023 campaign

Sentara Health employees raised $1,498,262 in the 2023 United Way campaign.

Team members could further increase their charitable giving by using the Sentara Charitable Matching Gift Program benefit. As part of the benefit, where gifts are matched 100 percent up to $1,500 each year per employee, Sentara donated an additional $782,657 to promote healthy communities and invest in organizations important to team members.

Sentara team members raised a total of nearly $2.3 million for the 2023 United Way campaign, making this the most impactful United Way campaign Sentara has conducted in the organization’s history.

“We know that in this community, we have families that are struggling to make ends meet and kids that are struggling to be successful in school. We know we can make a difference in their lives, but it can’t happen alone,” Mark Uren, president and CEO of United Way of South Hampton Roads, said. “We have to work together in partnership. When Sentara employees come together to help people, that in many cases they don’t even know, it’s a beautiful thing. And we do really amazing work when we come together.”

With nearly 30,000 colleagues across Virginia and North Carolina, all members are invited to participate in the annual campaign. The initiative provides a valuable opportunity to connect with local nonprofit organizations, make a meaningful impact in lives, contribute to communities, and enjoy camaraderie with colleagues, all while raising essential funds.

“We are incredibly grateful for what our team members give year in and year out, but it goes beyond that as well. It’s not just the money that we raise for the United Way campaign every year, but it’s the hours that are donated by our team members for causes that range across the gambit in all the areas that we serve across the Commonwealth of Virginia. As I reflect on that, I’m just incredibly grateful to be a leader in this organization and watch the incredible work that goes on day in and day out,” Sentara Health President and CEO Dennis Matheis said at the campaign closing ceremony,

For the second consecutive year, foodbanks received the second-highest contribution across all Sentara service areas. Sentara’s colleagues align with the organization’s mission of addressing root causes that affect our health, including consistent, equitable access to nutritious food.

“Sentara is our largest community donor in the United Way. And that speaks volumes to the corporate leadership for making this a priority, but really, it’s the employees who are willing to give their time and invest their resources for folks that they may never know in this community to make this a better place to live,” Uren said.

The contributions raised mark a record-breaking campaign and signify Sentara’s enduring belief in the transformative power of employees actively shaping healthier, thriving communities.