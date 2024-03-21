Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Sens. Warner, Kaine announce legislation to enable first-gen homebuyers in challenging market
Economy, Politics, US & World

Sens. Warner, Kaine announce legislation to enable first-gen homebuyers in challenging market

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
front door with keychain of house
(© Shisu_ka – stock.adobe.com)

Downpayment Toward Equity Act is legislation to address the growing concern around rising home prices, lack of access to home-buying assistance and the widening wealth and homeownership gaps throughout the United States.

The bill would provide federal grants administered through local entities to aid first-generation homebuyers with qualifying expenses toward purchasing their first home, including downpayment costs, closing costs and costs to reduce the rates of interest.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia announced their co-sponsorship of the legislation.

“Homeownership is one of the most powerful pathways to accumulate wealth, but first-generation homebuyers – predominantly people of color – still face steep obstacles to achieving it and punching their ticket to the middle class,” Warner said. “The Downpayment Toward Equity Act could serve as a powerful tool to level the playing field, close the racial wealth gap, and help more families achieve their American Dream.”

The Downpayment Toward Equity Act would administer grants of up to $20,000 to qualified first-generation homebuyers through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD would have the ability to increase the grants for socially and economically disadvantaged homebuyers. States would receive 75 percent of funds each year, distributed by population, median home prices and racial disparities in homeownership, and the remaining 25 percent would be competitively awarded to CDFIs, MDIs and other nonprofit, mission-driven entities that target services to minority and low-income populations.

“I was a fair housing attorney in Richmond for nearly two decades, and I saw up close the impact that years of discriminatory housing policies had on families’ ability to purchase a home and benefit from the wealth building that comes from homeownership,” Kaine said. “While we’ve made significant progress in combating discriminatory policies since then, their lasting effects continue to be evident in the wide homeownership and wealth gaps that people of color face. The Downpayment Toward Equity Act would take a substantial step in addressing these gaps, by helping first-generation homebuyers overcome the disadvantages they face when trying to purchase a home.”

Led by Sens. Rev. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Laphonza Butler of California, the bill is also co-sponsored by Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Alex Padilla of California and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. Accompanying legislation was introduced in the U.S. House by Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters and has received enthusiastic support from housing, homeownership and racial equity organizations across the country.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders
2 Shenandoah National Park closes parts of Skyline Drive, Appalachian Trail due to wildfire
3 Fires making power restoration difficult in Augusta, Rockingham; 3,700 still without service
4 Did Virginia AD Carla Williams ‘like’ a troll’s tweets critical of UVA hoops?
5 The book is out on how to beat Tony Bennett: How does he respond?

Latest News

denny hamlin bristol food city 500
Sports

Podcast: Insider view of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Rod Mullins
missing
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Louisa authorities searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Chris Graham

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old.

man in jumpsuit incarceration
Cops & Courts, Health, Virginia

N.C. physician sentenced for renting out medical credentials to Virginia pain clinics

Rebecca Barnabi

A doctor from North Carolina assigned to several pain clinics in Virginia was sentenced this week to 18 months in prison for conspiring with others to use a Drug Enforcement Administration registration number issued to another person.

children viewing solar eclipse with viewing glasses
Arts & Culture, Climate, Virginia

Rare total solar eclipse should be visible in Virginia on April 8: How to safely take it in

Crystal Graham
stress anxiety business
Economy, US & World

Job market shift warning for Americans issued by former Home Depot CEO

Rebecca Barnabi
fire response albemarle county march 2024
Climate, Local

State of emergency: Albemarle County responds to 19 brush fires, 3X number of calls

Crystal Graham
uva jefferson rotunda grounds university of Virginia
Cops & Courts, Local

UVA reports hazardous materials situation on grounds at chemistry building

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status