Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Senators encourage Congress to extend funding for lower internet costs in low-income households
Technology, U.S. & World

Senators encourage Congress to extend funding for lower internet costs in low-income households

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
broadband internet
(© Proxima Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The Affordable Connectivity Program’s funding is set to expire in a few months.

Created by the Infrastructure Law, the program lowers the high-speed internet costs for low-income Americans. More than one million Virginian households are eligible for the ACP, and approximately 424,000 Virginia households are enrolled in the program.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia were joined by Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada and 29 colleagues today in encouraging Congressional leadership to extend funding for ACP.

“We write to urge you to extend funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides over 21 million working families with financial assistance for broadband access, to help bridge the digital divide so they can continue to afford the broadband services they need for work, school, health care, and more,” the senators wrote. “Should ACP funding not be extended, millions of Americans could be at risk of losing access to broadband.”

The senators continue by saying that not extending funding “would be irresponsible. We urge you to extend funding for the ACP in a government appropriations package and include a long-term solution that ensures efficient spending of taxpayer dollars.”

Virginia has received more than $1.5 billion through the Infrastructure Law to expand broadband.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top Sports

1 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
2 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
3 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC
4 Nnanna has been the weak link on the Virginia offensive line, but Elliott sees ‘upside’
5 Injury updates: Virginia comes out healthier after bye week with #10 UNC on the horizon

Latest News

Arts, Local

The Orient Express brings murder and mystery to The Wayne Theatre’s stage

Rebecca Barnabi
ben cline
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics, U.S. & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline’s friend Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election interference case

Gene Zitver

Shortly after the November 2020 election, in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline posted about Sidney Powell on his campaign Facebook page.

Chesapeake Bay
Climate, U.S. & World

Are manatees trying to tell us something about the Chesapeake Bay?

Jeremy Cox

When a Florida manatee swims into the Chesapeake Bay, it makes waves. Such was the case on Aug. 19, when one of the gentle giants was photographed munching on underwater grass in the St. Mary’s River in Maryland.

gas prices
Economy, U.S. & World

Gas prices continue to drop: AAA reports prices at the pump down eight cents in past week

Chris Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Mailbag: NCAA rule change makes triple-option offense a harder go

Chris Graham
power grid electricity
Climate, Virginia

Infrastructure Law provides Virginia more than $71M to expand electric grid management

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Police, Virginia

Virginia prison employee arrested after attempting to bring contraband into facility

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy