Senate Intelligence Committee promotes William Wu to Staff Director

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence selected a new Staff Director and new Deputy Staff Director today.

William Wu was promoted to Staff Director and Maria Mahler-Haug to Deputy Staff Director of the Committee.

“I am thrilled to announce the selection of William Wu and Maria Mahler-Haug to head the Senate Intelligence Committee’s experienced and diverse leadership team. Will and Maria have deep expertise in national security and the Intelligence Community as well as significant Capitol Hill and executive branch experience that will serve them well in conducting careful oversight over our nation’s most sensitive matters,” Committee Chair Mark R. Warner of Virginia said.

Wu replaces Michael C. Casey, who was recently confirmed as Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. Wu joined the Committee in 2021 as Deputy Staff Director, and previously served on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and in the executive branch, including at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Office of Management and Budget and on the National Security Council staff.

Wu was also previously on the investment team at In-Q-Tel, a not-for-profit strategic investor that partners with the technology startup and venture capital communities to deliver cutting-edge capabilities to the national security enterprise.

A U.S. Army combat veteran, Wu was deployed to the Middle East, Asia and Africa. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the United States Military Academy and his Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School.

Mahler-Haug has served as Professional Staff Member and Designee to U.S. Sen. Michael F. Bennet of Colorado on the Committee since 2019. She previously served as Military Legislative Assistant to Bennet, advising on national security matters, with a focus on China, emerging technologies, democracy and the Middle East.

A 2013-2014 Robert Bosch Foundation Fellow, Mahler-Haug completed rotations at the German Ministry of Defense office of NATO policy and at the German export credit agency, Euler Hermes. She previously served as Policy Aide to U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, supported the senator’s responsibilities as a member of the Armed Services Committee and the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Subcommittee on Contracting Oversight.

Mahler-Haug has also worked as a Legislative Assistant in the House of Representatives. She graduated from Brown University with a bachelor’s in International Relations.