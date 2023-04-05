Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newssen warner reauthorizes uas test sites with new legislation
U.S./World

Sen. Warner reauthorizes UAS test sites with new legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
mark warner
Photo: Office of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia introduced legislation last week to reauthorize the research and development of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technologies.

The legislation would permit continued operation at UAS test sites, including at Virginia Tech. The Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership conducts critical research paving the way for integration of unmanned aircrafts into national airspace.

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven introduced the bill with Warner, who is chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Unmanned Aerial Systems have the potential to transform the way we manage disasters, maintain our infrastructure, administer medicine, tackle national security threats, and conduct day-to-day business,” Warner said. “UAS test sites, such as the one located at Virginia Tech, are crucial to the research and development of these technologies and I am glad to continue building on the progress we have made over the last decade.”

The legislation would specifically extend the authorization for the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) UAS test sites for an additional five years through 2028, and formally authorize research grants through the FAA for the purpose of demonstrating or validating technology related to the integration of UAS in the national airspace system (NAS).

The legislation would require a grant recipient to have a contract with an FAA UAS test site, and identifies key research priorities, including detect and avoid capabilities, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, operation of multiple unmanned aircraft systems, unmanned systems traffic management, command and control, and UAS safety standards.

“UAS play a crucial role in our country’s defense, and there is tremendous potential yet to be realized, benefiting our national security as well as our economy,” Hoeven said. “The UAS test sites, including the Northern Plains UAS Test Site in North Dakota, are at the center of our efforts to ensure these aircraft can be safely integrated into our national airspace. This legislation supports their ongoing work and dovetails with the new BVLOS waivers we recently secured for our test site, further strengthening North Dakota’s position in this dynamic industry.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Albemarle County man escapes custody while being treated at UVA Hospital
2 Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19
3 FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6
4 Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients
5 Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Latest News

terry heffernan
Sports

New Virginia O line coach Terry Heffernan knows he has his work cut out for him

Chris Graham
my home virginia tourism
Culture

‘My Home Virginia’ series connects travelers with locals who showcase state

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announced a video series titled "My Home Virginia" featuring popular personalities and destinations throughout the state.

family with flag
U.S./World

Department of Defense leads effort to ensure child and teen safety

Crystal Graham

The Department of Defense is aligning its efforts across the service branches to ensure child and teen safety in the military community.

trash in barrel for burning
Virginia

Department of Forestry to Virginians: No open-air burning until after 4 p.m.

Crystal Graham
jennifer mcclellan
Virginia

Virginia congresswoman joins House task force to combat gun violence

Rebecca Barnabi
ncaa tournament
Sports

Somebody needs to tell LSU basketball star Angel Reese to stop actin’ the fool

Chris Graham
old tire recycling
Local

Spring Clean-Up gives SAW residents opportunity to dispose of large waste items for free

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy