Security guard held in Virginia shooting that left teen injured on Sunday

A security guard has been charged in a shooting on Sunday in Arlington County that left a teenaged male with injuries.

Ahmed Namnoom, 53, of Laurel, Md., is being held without bond on malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges in the shooting, which tool place at 4:24 p.m. Sunday at the former Key Bridge Marriott property in Rosslyn.

According to Arlington County Police, a group of juvenile teens reportedly entered the fenced property and were walking towards the vacant structure. Namnoom drove towards the group, exited the vehicle and confronted them while he brandished his firearm.

Namnoom discharged his firearm, striking the victim and resulting in his injury.

The victim ran from the scene to the 1800 block of North Lynn Street, where he called police.

Police located the teen and immediately began rendering aid. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This remains an active criminal investigation, and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or [email protected].

Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).