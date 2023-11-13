Countries
Home Security guard held in Virginia shooting that left teen injured on Sunday
Police, Virginia

Security guard held in Virginia shooting that left teen injured on Sunday

Chris Graham
Published date:
Ahmed Namnoom
Ahmed Namnoom. Photo: Arlington County Police

A security guard has been charged in a shooting on Sunday in Arlington County that left a teenaged male with injuries.

Ahmed Namnoom, 53, of Laurel, Md., is being held without bond on malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges in the shooting, which tool place at 4:24 p.m. Sunday at the former Key Bridge Marriott property in Rosslyn.

According to Arlington County Police, a group of juvenile teens reportedly entered the fenced property and were walking towards the vacant structure. Namnoom drove towards the group, exited the vehicle and confronted them while he brandished his firearm.

Namnoom discharged his firearm, striking the victim and resulting in his injury.

The victim ran from the scene to the 1800 block of North Lynn Street, where he called police.

Police located the teen and immediately began rendering aid. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This remains an active criminal investigation, and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or [email protected].

Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

