A New York man died from injuries in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County on Saturday.

Jonathan A. Oles, 47, of Montgomery, N.Y., died at the scene of the 7:12 p.m. crash near the 226 mile marker on I-81, according to Virginia State Police.

Oles was driving a 2023 Harley Davidson FLH motorcycle southbound on I-81 when he lost control and fell from the motorcycle, striking the guardrail.

The crash remains under investigation.