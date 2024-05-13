Comment period for survey addressing 250, Ivy Road corridor extended to May 17

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s public survey seeking comments on a transportation study assessing potential safety and bicycle and pedestrian improvements for the U.S. 250 corridor has been extended through May 17 to allow time for additional public comments.

The survey area includes the interchange with U.S. 29, with end points in the west at Ednam Drive in Albemarle County and Alderman Road to the east in Charlottesville.

The study focuses on improving roadway safety, reducing traffic congestion, improving access and enhancing multimodal accessibility and connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to review potential improvement alternatives developed based on detailed studies and the feedback received in August 2023 to identify existing transportation issues along the Ivy Road corridor.

The Commonwealth is partnering with Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville, the University of Virginia, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and RK&K to develop targeted improvements for the U.S. 250) study that minimize community impacts and address priority needs in a cost-effective way.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available online.

Comments may also be sent to [email protected] or to Charles Proctor, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, Va. 22701.