Augusta County: First half of real estate tax bills now due June 21 with two-week extension

Augusta County residents will get a little more than a two-week extension to pay the first half of real estate taxes after the Board of Supervisors extended the due date at its May 8 meeting.

The bills, normally due on June 5, have not been mailed to county taxpayers. Tax bills are tentatively planned to be mailed in early June.

The due date for the first half of real estate taxes has now been extended to June 21.

By extending the due date, individuals and businesses will have additional time to pay after the bills are issued.

Once the bills are issued, property owners may also find an online copy of their tax statement.

For questions concerning tax bill payments, contact the treasurer’s office at (540) 245-5660 or [email protected].

