Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumps out early, cruises to 10-2 Saturday night win over Norfolk

The Norfolk Tides (56-31) fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (42-44), 10-2, on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

Getting the early jump on the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, this evening was Ben Rortvedt, who singled home a run in the first to give the RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, their first run of the game.

Two doubles off the bats of Estevan Florial and Everson Pereira added three runs for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the second. The RailRiders capped their second inning scoring spree with a home run from Andres Chaparro that put the visitors up by six early.

After Jamie Westbrook doubled to lead off the third, he scored on a fielding error in the next at-bat. Florial then singled to left to bring home the eighth run of the game for the RailRiders.

Michael Hermosillo doubled in the fifth the bring the game to a 9-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead. The Tides answered shortly after as they cracked the scoreboard for the first time in the game in the bottom of the fifth when Joey Ortiz scorched a ball up the middle for an RBI knock.

Tallying another run in the seventh was Anthony Bemboom as he scored on a broken bat ground out from Heston Kjerstad that brought the game to 9-2. A single off the bat of Westbrook extended the RailRider lead back to eight in the top of the ninth, an advantage they would keep as the Tides fell by a 10-2 score to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Norfolk is back in action tomorrow for the series finale against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The Tides are expected to send LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 3.50) to the hill while the RailRiders are expected to give RHP Mitch Spence (7-4, 4.45) the starting nod.

Game Notes