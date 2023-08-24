School’s in session: Bullying brings fear to many elementary school students

With schools back in session, students deal with a wide range of emotions including excitement and anxiety. For those who deal with bullying, the start of the school year also comes with fear.

A Virginia Tech psychologist reports one in four children experience bullying in elementary school.

“The hurtful behavior can happen in a variety of ways – physical, verbal, or social,” said psychologist Rosanna Breaux. “It can happen face-to-face or through technology, like social media or while playing video games.”

Breaux is an assistant professor of psychology in the College of Science at Virginia Tech. She is also the director of the Child Study Center and CALMER Lab.

Breaux’s research focuses on the social, emotional and academic functioning of children and adolescents, particularly those with ADHD.

Risk factors for victims of bullying

Breaux said it’s important for parents and schools to be aware of the risk factors that can lead a child to become a bully or be the victim of bullying.

Socioeconomic status, specifically family financial strain, food insecurity, being on government assistance

Poor inhibition

Difficulty making friends

Developmental delays

Intellectual disability

Anxiety

Autism

ADHD

Lack of school engagement

Poor self-regulation

Tips to prevent bullyng

Research on how parents can help children and adolescents who are being bullied is limited, said Breaux.

“School bullying is often a group behavior that is maintained by peers who silently support the bullying or are reluctant to defend victims, making it hard for teachers or parents to be able to effectively intervene,” said Breaux. “Many bullied children and adolescents are reluctant to ask for help, believing that adults won’t help or can’t help, and that “help” will make matters worse.”

However, there are several things that Breaux said parents and schools can do to help prevent and limit the negative effects of being bullied.