Close
Home Ross Industries announces expansion in Fauquier County; to create 24 new jobs
Economy, Virginia

Ross Industries announces expansion in Fauquier County; to create 24 new jobs

Crystal Graham
Published date:
business expansion concept
(© Vitalii Vodolazskyi – stock.adobe.com)

A manufacturer of commercial food production machinery will invest $7.5 million to enlarge its current facility in Fauquier County. The new 24,000-square-foot building for Ross Industries will be located adjacent to its current structure in Midland and will increase product assembly capacity. The project will create 24 new jobs when completed.

“The success of long-term corporate partners like Ross Industries is a prime example of what can be accomplished in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our thriving food and beverage processing industry relies on food production machinery manufacturers like Ross, and these synergies have created a robust ecosystem of industry partners and suppliers in Virginia.”

Fauquier County has been home to Ross Industries for more than five decades.

“We feel deeply rooted in this community. We have employees who have been dedicated to Ross for more than 45 years, including multiple generations of families who made Ross their career,” said Jamie Usrey, President and CEO of Ross Industries. “This expansion, coupled with our partnership with several local technical education organizations for our fast-track machinist program, leadership and management programs exemplify our ongoing promise to the people and the future of Fauquier County.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Ross Industries’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

