City of Staunton names Rodney Rhodes Director of Community Development

Rodney Rhodes has been named the new Director of Community Development for the City of Staunton and will assume his new role on Monday, March 18.

The Community Development Department consists of four divisions; Planning and Zoning, Building Services, Environmental Programs, and Housing Programs.

For seven years, Rhodes has led the Planning and Zoning Division as Senior Planner. Under his leadership, the planning team has worked on numerous plans, studies and code amendments. They include the Comprehensive Plan, Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, Greenways Plan, Historic District Design Guidelines, Entrance Corridor Design Guidelines, Uniontown Neighborhood Action Plan, West End Revitalization Strategy Plan and dozens of code amendments to help facilitate development and redevelopment.

“The city and city council have a much-needed focus on development, and hiring a full-time Director of Community Development is a key step,” Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard said. “Rodney has already proved that he is a leader within our team and I look forward to seeing what else he can accomplish in this new role.”

Rhodes has more than 30 years of local government experience and prior to his tenure in Staunton, worked for the City of Williamsburg and the counties of Mathews and Northumberland. He is a graduate of UVA where he studied government, economics, and urban and regional planning. He is also a past president of the Rural Planning Caucus of Virginia.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the great group of team members that have been assembled in the Community Development Department,” Rhodes said. “It is time to take the training wheels off the seven-year-old department and work towards a common vision and goals. Implementation of the various action items in the City Council adopted plans and studies will be a priority.”

Rodney is an avid cyclist, and a founding member of the Mathews Freewheelers. He enjoys riding the beautiful and challenging local roads with the Augusta Cycling Club.