Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home City of Staunton names Rodney Rhodes Director of Community Development
Local

City of Staunton names Rodney Rhodes Director of Community Development

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

Rodney Rhodes has been named the new Director of Community Development for the City of Staunton and will assume his new role on Monday, March 18.

The Community Development Department consists of four divisions; Planning and Zoning, Building Services, Environmental Programs, and Housing Programs.

For seven years, Rhodes has led the Planning and Zoning Division as Senior Planner. Under his leadership, the planning team has worked on numerous plans, studies and code amendments.  They include the Comprehensive Plan, Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, Greenways Plan, Historic District Design Guidelines, Entrance Corridor Design Guidelines, Uniontown Neighborhood Action Plan, West End Revitalization Strategy Plan and dozens of code amendments to help facilitate development and redevelopment.

“The city and city council have a much-needed focus on development, and hiring a full-time Director of Community Development is a key step,” Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard said. “Rodney has already proved that he is a leader within our team and I look forward to seeing what else he can accomplish in this new role.”

Rhodes has more than 30 years of local government experience and prior to his tenure in Staunton, worked for the City of Williamsburg and the counties of Mathews and Northumberland.  He is a graduate of UVA where he studied government, economics, and urban and regional planning. He is also a past president of the Rural Planning Caucus of Virginia.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the great group of team members that have been assembled in the Community Development Department,” Rhodes said. “It is time to take the training wheels off the seven-year-old department and work towards a common vision and goals.  Implementation of the various action items in the City Council adopted plans and studies will be a priority.”

Rodney is an avid cyclist, and a founding member of the Mathews Freewheelers. He enjoys riding the beautiful and challenging local roads with the Augusta Cycling Club.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 It’s all Northrop Grumman’s fault! Man, are Democrats out of touch with reality
2 Incorrect DMV records lead Augusta County to send tax bills to Staunton residents for vehicles
3 Virginia goes ice cold in fourth, falls to Wake Forest in ACC Tournament, 58-55
4 Liz Cheney: Trump should never be ‘anywhere near the Oval Office again’
5 Jury sides with Rockbridge County on fate of 71 animals at Natural Bridge Zoo

Latest News

Arts & Culture, US & World

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister-in-law Naomi Barber King, civil rights activist, dies

Rebecca Barnabi
joe biden
Politics, US & World

President Biden uses State of the Union to make his case for four more years

Chris Graham

President Biden didn’t have a high bar to have to clear, thanks to Republicans prattling on and on about his supposed cognitive impairment.

commonwealth veterans day event
Economy, Politics, US & World

Kaine cosponsors bill to expand Disabled Veterans Outreach Program for surviving spouses

Rebecca Barnabi

The Disabled Veterans Outreach Program provides every state with funding to hire specialists who provide individualized career counseling.

jmu
Schools, Virginia

JMU donors contribute $1M during 24-hour fundraiser on Giving Day

Crystal Graham
handcuffs police arrest
Cops & Courts, Local

Police: Alleged victim reported armed robbery to cover up involvement in vehicle vandalism

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, US & World

Youngkin endorses Trump: Because, obviously, he wants Trump to give him a job

Chris Graham
joe biden
Politics

Virginia Democrats, Republicans lay out predictions for tonight’s State of the Union

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status