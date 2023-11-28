Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA annual online holiday auction open through Dec. 2

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA’s annual online auction is open for the 2023 holiday season.

Organized by the Valley Advocates for Animals, the Festival of Trees & Gifts offers holidays gifts and Christmas trees for sale to raise funds for the SPCA’s Community Cat Program.

The virtual event is open through Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m., and promises an array of unique holiday gifts, themed gift baskets and artificial trees with decorations that will make perfect gifts for loved ones or memorable additions to your own holiday celebrations.

“Advocates for Valley Animals is delighted to partner with BidWrangler to present our 3rd online holiday auction to benefit the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA. The “Festival of Trees & Gifts” features whimsical holiday trees, select gift items and unique gift baskets. We are grateful to the individual and business donors from our community who have provided the wonderful auction items,” Melinda See, organizer of the annual auction, said.

RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said that proceeds benefit a program which provides free spay or neuter services for outdoor cats to residents of Rockingham County.

“There are some amazing items in this auction that can be previewed through the auction duration at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA during visiting hours,” Nawaz said.

Items available for auction can be accessed through the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA’s website.