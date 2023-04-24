Rockingham County: Marshall Run Road will close for repairs May 1 through mid-November

The USDA Forest Service will temporarily close Marshall Run Road, Forest Service Road #235, in Rockingham County to replace a culvert beginning May 1.

Depending on weather conditions, the road work should be completed by mid-November. Once the repair work is complete, the road will re-open.

The existing creek crossing at Marshall Run was damaged by a storm event in 2018.

Marshall Run Road will be closed to motor vehicles beginning at the intersection of Yankeetown Road.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to improve road conditions and safety,” said Deputy District Ranger Gregg Slezak.

The new culvert will improve drainage during storm events and help protect the road surface and Marshall Run from excessive erosion which can impair water quality. The new culvert is sized and backfilled to improve stream flow capacity and to allow easier passage of fish and other amphibians under the roadbed.

For more information please contact the North River Ranger District at (540) 432-0187 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/gwj