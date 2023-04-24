Countries
newsrockingham county marshall run road will close for repairs may 1 through mid november
Local

Rockingham County: Marshall Run Road will close for repairs May 1 through mid-November

Crystal Graham
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

The USDA Forest Service will temporarily close Marshall Run Road, Forest Service Road #235, in Rockingham County to replace a culvert beginning May 1.

Depending on weather conditions, the road work should be completed by mid-November. Once the repair work is complete, the road will re-open.

The existing creek crossing at Marshall Run was damaged by a storm event in 2018.

Marshall Run Road will be closed to motor vehicles beginning at the intersection of Yankeetown Road.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to improve road conditions and safety,” said Deputy District Ranger Gregg Slezak.

The new culvert will improve drainage during storm events and help protect the road surface and Marshall Run from excessive erosion which can impair water quality. The new culvert is sized and backfilled to improve stream flow capacity and to allow easier passage of fish and other amphibians under the roadbed.

For more information please contact the North River Ranger District at (540) 432-0187 or visit  www.fs.usda.gov/gwj

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

