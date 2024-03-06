Rockbridge County thermal management company announces $18.1M expansion

A thermal management company in Rockbridge County has announced a planned expansion which should create 211 new jobs. The hourly rate for new employees starts at $22 per hour.

Modine will invest $18.1 million to expand its operation to increase capacity for the production of data center cooling equipment. Modine has operated in Rockbridge County for more than 60 years.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin approved a $470,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for the project.

“The growth of Modine in Rockbridge County stands as a testament to the enduring collaboration between industry and community,” said Leslie Ayers, chair of the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors. “With the creation of more than 200 new jobs and a significant investment in its facility, this company is not only enhancing our local economy but also reaffirming its dedication to the prosperity of our community. We commend Modine for acknowledging the potential within our county and actively contributing to its development and vibrancy.”

Modine will also have support through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program which will help Modine with recruitment and training services for new jobs.

“Virginia is a world leader in the data center industry, and we are proud to contribute to the industry’s growth here,” said Rob Bedard, general manager, Data Centers, North America at Modine. “This new investment in our Rockbridge plant shows our commitment to support the region and enhances our position to offer a full range of cooling solutions to serve North America data center customers through our Airedale by Modine brand.”

Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisc., with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Job information is available online at www.modineva.com