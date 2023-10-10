Rockbridge County High School receives bomb threat; students sent home

Rockbridge County High School closed early today out of an abundance of caution after receiving a recorded message that a bomb was in the school.

The same recorded message was sent to schools in several other school divisions.

Students were evacuated to the athletic stadium. Student drivers were released to go home. Buses began taking students home at approximately 1 p.m. Parents who wish to pick up students were allowed to do so after 1 p.m.

Local law enforcement reported that there is no active threat at this time and the situation is safely under control. Law enforcement remains on the scene and continues to search the school for any potential threats.

Virginia State Police and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this potential hoax.

All afterschool activities at Rockbridge County High School including a scheduled volleyball game are cancelled.