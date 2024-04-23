Roanoke Police officers use taser, firearm in confrontation with man allegedly wielding knife

Roanoke Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Monday night after a confrontation with a man allegedly armed with a knife.

At 8:05 p.m., Roanoke Police report they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a disorder in the 600 block of Moorman Avenue NW.

As officers were responding, they were advised that there was a disorderly male subject on scene, armed with a knife and threatening people in the residence.

Two officers responded to the scene and located the armed man outside of the residence.

Officers repeatedly gave verbal commands to drop the knife, and the male subject refused to comply with those commands, police said.

The suspect continued to advance toward the officers while armed with the knife, according to the RPD.

During the confrontation, officers deployed both a department-issued taser and service weapon.

Officers immediately rendered aid on scene until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is in stable condition, according to an update from the Virginia State Police.

No Roanoke Police officers or other community members were injured during the incident.

Virginia State Police were notified and will be investigating this incident.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.