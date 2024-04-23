Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Roanoke Police officers use taser, firearm in confrontation with man allegedly wielding knife
Public Safety, Virginia

Roanoke Police officers use taser, firearm in confrontation with man allegedly wielding knife

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Roanoke Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Monday night after a confrontation with a man allegedly armed with a knife.

At 8:05 p.m., Roanoke Police report they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a disorder in the 600 block of Moorman Avenue NW.

As officers were responding, they were advised that there was a disorderly male subject on scene, armed with a knife and threatening people in the residence.

Two officers responded to the scene and located the armed man outside of the residence.

Officers repeatedly gave verbal commands to drop the knife, and the male subject refused to comply with those commands, police said.

The suspect continued to advance toward the officers while armed with the knife, according to the RPD.

During the confrontation, officers deployed both a department-issued taser and service weapon.

Officers immediately rendered aid on scene until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is in stable condition, according to an update from the Virginia State Police.

No Roanoke Police officers or other community members were injured during the incident.

Virginia State Police were notified and will be investigating this incident.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County supervisor raises issue with ‘Totally Unprofessional’ AFP column
2 Charlottesville: Police looking for two suspects in alleged assault on University Avenue
3 Downtown revival, popularity of coffee makes Espresso Bar concept timely for Waynesboro
4 ‘Dedicated his career to the safety of the citizens’: Staunton Fire Chief abruptly retires
5 Spongy moth infestation at Shenandoah National Park causing damage, creating safety hazards

Latest News

cell phone
Virginia

VDOT warns Virginians of smishing text messages, a scam affecting Americans in other states

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, US & World

‘Genocide supporter!’ Pro-Hamas activists interrupt Chelsea Handler show in Richmond

Chris Graham

The pro-Hamas demonstrations that you’re seeing on college campuses across the country made their way to, of all things, a standup comedy show in Richmond last week.

cows feeding with chickens nearby
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia producers to get update on avian influenza as outbreak extends beyond cattle and poultry

Crystal Graham

Virginia producers will get an update on the highly pathogenic avian influenza this month as the outbreak nationwide has included poultry, cattle, cats, and now, a human.

cigarettes
Health, Virginia

‘Tobacco industry was completely reshaped’: Virginia gets $122.5M payment from 1998 lawsuit

Rebecca Barnabi
sydney sundance smith
Sports

Virginia MMA fighter Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith gets match on BKFC’s KnuckleMania 4

Chris Graham
house for sale
Economy, Virginia

Housing market in Virginia slows down in March 2024 while inventory expands

Rebecca Barnabi
fire truck ambulance firefighter rescue police accident
Public Safety, Virginia

Police: Plane crash Monday night in Henry County; no injuries reported

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status