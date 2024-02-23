Roanoke man arrested for threats involving AK in Snapchat group, forced closure of schools

A Roanoke man was arrested today related to comments he allegedly posted in a Snapchat group that led to the closure of Roanoke Public Schools this week.

Stephen Karl Johnson, 35, was federally charged with one count of communicating in interstate commerce – a threat to injure another person.

Johnson posted online threats in a Snapchat group used by students at Patrick Henry High School.

According to court documents, on Wednesday night, several threatening messages were posted one that read: “Im done bro fr on some real sh** I’m pulling up to school with a ak and any kid I see that’s in my sight I shooting fr.”

In reaction to the messages, Roanoke City Public Schools closed all facilities today.

Because the Snapchat group requires users to register with a Gmail address, investigators were able to trace the source of the messages to Johnson.

“This defendant caused fear and emotional distress to the parents and students of the Roanoke City Public School system and for those actions he has been justly charged,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.

“If anyone communicates a threat to our schools, our public servants, or our public institutions in the Western District of Virginia, we will seek to hold them accountable under federal law.”

The FBI and the City of Roanoke Police Department are investigating the case.