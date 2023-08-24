Richmond wins wild affair in Portland, 9-8

Jimmy Glowenke drove in four runs, including the go-ahead run in the ninth, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 9-8, on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.

With the score tied, 8-8, entering the top of the ninth, Glowenke drove home Andy Thomas with a two-out single to give Richmond, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, the lead against Portland reliever Ryan Zeferjahn (Loss, 0-3).

Tyler Myrick (Save, 2) threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to finish the game.

Richmond (60-56, 27-20) and Portland (63-53, 23-24), the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, each had 13 hits in the game.

The Flying Squirrels jumped ahead in the first inning with a two-out, three-run double by Thomas.

In the bottom of the first, Chase Meidroth closed the score to 3-1 with an RBI groundout.

Richmond scored three runs in the second to pull ahead, 6-1. Glowenke hit a two-run homer and Yoshi Tsutsugo followed with a solo homer, his first since joining the team.

In the third inning, Blaze Jordan hit an RBI single and Alex Binelas brought in two runs with a triple to pull the Sea Dogs back within a run.

Brady Whalen hit an RBI single in the fourth and Glowenke added a run-scoring single in the fifth to open an 8-5 lead.

Alex Binelas hit a solo homer against Wil Jensen in the bottom of the fifth to close the score to 8-6.

The Sea Dogs rallied to even the score, 8-8, in the bottom of the eighth. Corey Rosier hit an RBI double and Chase Meidroth tied the game with a two-out double.

Evan Gates (Win, 4-6) struck out five batters over two innings.

Richmond starter Hayden Birdsong threw 1.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

The series continues on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-8, 4.63) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.