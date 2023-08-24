Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Richmond wins wild affair in Portland, 9-8
Sports

Richmond wins wild affair in Portland, 9-8

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsJimmy Glowenke drove in four runs, including the go-ahead run in the ninth, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 9-8, on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.

With the score tied, 8-8, entering the top of the ninth, Glowenke drove home Andy Thomas with a two-out single to give Richmond, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, the lead against Portland reliever Ryan Zeferjahn (Loss, 0-3).

Tyler Myrick (Save, 2) threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to finish the game.

Richmond (60-56, 27-20) and Portland (63-53, 23-24), the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, each had 13 hits in the game.

The Flying Squirrels jumped ahead in the first inning with a two-out, three-run double by Thomas.

In the bottom of the first, Chase Meidroth closed the score to 3-1 with an RBI groundout.

Richmond scored three runs in the second to pull ahead, 6-1. Glowenke hit a two-run homer and Yoshi Tsutsugo followed with a solo homer, his first since joining the team.

In the third inning, Blaze Jordan hit an RBI single and Alex Binelas brought in two runs with a triple to pull the Sea Dogs back within a run.

Brady Whalen hit an RBI single in the fourth and Glowenke added a run-scoring single in the fifth to open an 8-5 lead.

Alex Binelas hit a solo homer against Wil Jensen in the bottom of the fifth to close the score to 8-6.

The Sea Dogs rallied to even the score, 8-8, in the bottom of the eighth. Corey Rosier hit an RBI double and Chase Meidroth tied the game with a two-out double.

Evan Gates (Win, 4-6) struck out five batters over two innings.

Richmond starter Hayden Birdsong threw 1.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

The series continues on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-8, 4.63) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

Local, Schools

Inclusivity and fresh starts await Mary Baldwin’s Class of 2027

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham rod mullins nascar
Sports

Podcast: Denny Hamlin leaving JGR? Plus, getting ready for a wild Daytona

Chris Graham

Rumor has it that Denny Hamlin could be thinking about leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, which would start a merry-go-round in the upcoming NASCAR silly season.

terry funk
Sports

Wrestling legend Terry Funk wrestled his last live TV match in, of all places, Augusta County

Chris Graham

Pro wrestling legend Terry Funk, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79, had his last live TV match, as it turns out, at Augusta Expo in Fishersville, at the 2011 “Night of the Legends” pay-per-view.

covid-19
Police, U.S.

Former federal employee captured, sentenced to 18 years for $3.5 million COVID fraud scheme

Crystal Graham
affordable housing crisis market
Economy, Local

$2M available to developers creating affordable housing in Harrisonburg

Crystal Graham
shopping for shoes online
Police, Virginia

Sneaky business: Glen Allen man buys Lamborghini, pockets $870K in shoe scheme

Crystal Graham
virginia economy
Economy, Virginia

JOLTS data shows Virginia job market holding steady into latter half of 2023

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy