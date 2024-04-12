Richmond walks off Akron on error in bottom of the ninth, winning 2-1

The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 2-1, on Thursday night at The Diamond, scoring the winning run on a fielding error in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Flying Squirrels (2-4) picked up their first win of the season-opening homestand against the RubberDucks (4-2).

In the bottom of the ninth, with runners on first and second, Carter Howell rolled a ground ball to Akron first baseman Joe Naranjo that deflected off Naranjo’s glove into right field, allowing Victor Bericoto to score the winning run from second base.

Bericoto had reached on a one-out double before Logan Wyatt was intentionally walked by Jordan Jones, setting up the game-winning play.

The RubberDucks held a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Jimmy Glowenke hit a solo homer to even the score.

Reliever Eric Silva worked through the fifth and sixth without allowing a run, and Mat Olsen worked the next two scoreless innings, including working out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth.

Evan Gates allowed two hits in the ninth but stranded both runners on base, striking out Micael Ramirez to escape the jam.