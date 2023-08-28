Richmond splits Sunday doubleheader in Portland

The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field, dropping Game 1, 5-1, before rallying in the final inning to take Game 2, 10-8.

The Flying Squirrels (61-59, 28-23), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, salved the series finale for a 2-4 record in the road series against the Sea Dogs (66-54, 26-25), the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

Game 1

The Flying Squirrels allowed five straight runs in a 5-1 loss to the Sea Dogs in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the second, Logan Wyatt lifted a sacrifice fly to score Brady Whalen from third base and pushed Richmond to a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs responded with four runs in the bottom of the second inning to capture a 4-1 advantage. Phillip Sikes evened the score, 1-1, with a solo home run against Nick Zwack (Loss, 5-7).

Later in the inning, Alex Erro gave the Sea Dogs a one-run lead with a sacrifice fly and Nick Yorke drove in two runs with a single to center field to give Portland a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Yorke scored from third base on a wild pitch by Richmond reliever Spencer Bivens to push the Portland lead to 5-1.

The Flying Squirrels went hitless over the final four innings. Portland starter Wikelman Gonzalez (Win, 2-1) held Richmond to two hits and one run with six strikeouts over five innings.

Portland relievers Ryan Zeferjahn and Luis Guerrero held the Flying Squirrels of the bases over the sixth and seventh innings and combined for two strikeouts to secure the Sea Dogs’ win.

Game 2

The Squirrels stormed back with three homers in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-8 win over the Sea Dogs.

Down to their final out and trailing by two runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Flying Squirrels fought back with three homers and scored four runs to snatch a 10-8 lead.

After the first two outs were retired on flyouts, Brady Whalen and Victor Bericoto launched back-to-back home runs to tie the score, 8-8, against Portland reliever Alex Hoppe (Loss, 0-1).

After a walk, Logan Wyatt appeared as a pinch hitter and crushed a two-run homer to right field to give the Flying Squirrels a 10-8 advantage. Wyatt collected two home runs and totaled six RBIs in the series against the Sea Dogs.

Tyler Myrick (Save, 3) allowed a walk and a single in the seventh inning but stranded both runners and closed out the Richmond victory.

Portland snagged a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Bonaci launched a leadoff home run to right field.

Andy Thomas evened the score, 1-1, in the second inning on an RBI single against Portland starter Sterling Sharp. Thomas finished the series with six RBIs over five games played.

The Sea Dogs jumped ahead, 3-1, in the second inning when Tyler Esplin hit an RBI single and Bonaci collected a sacrifice fly.

Matthew Lugo upped the Portland advantage to 4-1 in the third with an RBI single.

Carter Aldrete notched a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-2. After Jimmy Glowenke singled and Brandon Martorano walked, Shane Matheny blasted a three-run homer to center field and pushed the Flying Squirrels to a 5-4 lead.

The Sea Dogs evened the score, 5-5, in the bottom of the fourth when Brainer Bonaci notched a sacrifice fly against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand.

With a runner at first in the fifth, Phillip Sikes propelled a two-run homer to left field to give Portland a two-run lead. Tyler Dearden extended the lead to 8-5 with an RBI single against Richmond reliever Hunter Dula.

After Sam Delaplane (Win, 2-2) held the Sea Dogs scoreless in the sixth, Martorano pelted a solo home run to left-center field in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to 8-6.