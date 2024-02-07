Countries
Home Richmond Police make arrest in Wednesday hit-and-run on West Broad
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police make arrest in Wednesday hit-and-run on West Broad

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have charged the driver following a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Garland Childress, 71, of Sandston, faces charges in the incident, which was reported at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and North Lombardy streets.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene and located an adult female who had been struck by a vehicle, a pickup truck, which had left the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was crossing West Broad Street southbound in the crosswalk when the Childress disregarded the red traffic signal, struck the pedestrian, and fled the scene without rendering aid.

Investigators located Childress a short time later and he was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with further information about this hit-and-run is asked to call Crash Team Detective Sergeant W. Kress at (804) 646-0280 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

