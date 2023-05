The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old male.

Keith Allen Collins was last seen around 11:15 a.m. on April 22 within the 5100 block of Hull Street in Richmond.

Collins drives a gray 2004 Pontiac Grand AM license plate UHA-2768.

Collins is known to have health issues.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Collins, please call Richmond Police Department’s Major Crimes Division at 804-646-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.