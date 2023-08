Richmond Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Garber Street on Monday as Aiden Minor, 18, of Henrico.

Minor was the victim of a shooting reported at 7:19 p.m. Monday on the 1200 block of Garber Street, according to police.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contac