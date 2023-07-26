Countries
Richmond pitchers dominate Portland in 6-0 series-opening win on Tuesday
Sports

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsFour Richmond pitchers held the Portland Sea Dogs (55-36, 15-7) to four hits and struck out eight batters in the sixth shutout victory of the season for the Flying Squirrels (46-45, 13-9).

Richmond, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, propelled to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning against Portland starter Chih-Jung Liu (Loss, 5-7). Shane Matheny rocketed an RBI single and was later caught stealing, but Ismael Munguia scored from third base on the play to give Richmond a two-run lead.

Starting pitcher Ryan Murphy held the Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, scoreless over four innings and struck out three batters with one hit allowed. Reliever Wil Jensen (Win, 6-0) pitched two scoreless frames and left three on base, including runners stranded at first and third in the fifth.

Richmond upped the advantage to 6-0 in the fifth inning with four runs and four hits. After a leadoff double, Munguia notched an RBI single and later scored when Matheny batted a run-scoring single.

With runners at second and third, Carter Aldrete pelted a two-RBI single to left field and move the Flying Squirrels’ lead to six runs.

Spencer Bivens allowed one baserunner over the seventh and eighth innings with two strikeouts. In the ninth inning, Jose Cruz struck out two of three batters faced to secure the shutout win.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Sea Dogs Wednesday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (2-2, 3.91) will start for Richmond opposed by Portland right-hander Sterling Sharp (2-3, 5.74).

Wednesday is Camp Day at The Diamond where summer campers around the region will pack the stands presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car. It is also Wine & K-9s where fans can enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Dogs are admitted free to every Wednesday home game.

Tickets and promotions information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

acc football
Sports

Notebook: Notre Dame isn’t going to save the ACC from its TV money problem

Chris Graham

