Richmond Flying Squirrels win at Harrisburg on Sunday, earn series split

A four-run fourth, highlighted by a Carter Howell two-run double, lifted the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday.

Howell (.220/.319/.331) is in his first season at the Double-A level in the San Francisco Giants farm system.

Catcher Adrian Sugastey, a 2019 free-agent signee and the #24 prospect in the Giants system, was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Richmond.

Robert Hassell III, a 2020 first-round pick of the San Diego Padres who was acquired by the Washington Nationals in the 2022 Juan Soto trade, was 2-for-4 on the day for the Senators.

The Flying Squirrels begin a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday at The Diamond. Right-hander Carson Ragsdale (0-0, 2.77 ERA) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Tuesday is Education Day at The Diamond presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.