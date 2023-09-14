Richmond Flying Squirrels one W closer to playoff berth with 6-3 win over Erie

A clutch double by Victor Bericoto and a stellar outing by Spencer Bivens pushed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-3 comeback victory over the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (72-62, 39-26), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, captured their second win of the series and need one more win, or a loss by the Bowie Baysox, to get into the Eastern League postseason.

Tied, 3-3, in the top of the eighth, Yoshi Tsutsugo singled and Hayden Cantrelle replaced him as a pinch runner. After Brady Whalen worked a one-out walk against Andrew Magno (Loss, 3-3), Victor Bericoto blasted a two-RBI double to right center field to push Richmond to a 5-3 lead.

Bivens (Win, 5-4) worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth against the SeaWolves (73-60, 36-29) with two flyouts and a strikeout.

Brandon Martorano rocketed a solo home run to left field to pad the lead to 6-3 in the top of the ninth.

Bivens set down the SeaWolves with two groundouts and a strikeout in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure the Richmond win. Bivens worked a season-long six innings with two hits and two walks allowed with six strikeouts.

With runners at first and second and two outs in the first inning, Whalen belted a two-RBI double to right field and jumped the Flying Squirrels to a 2-0 advantage. Whalen has gathered two extra-base hits and three RBIs over two games this week.

After back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the second, Julio Rodriguez launched a three-run homer to left field to send Erie ahead, 3-2.

Brandon Martorano worked a two-out walk in the fourth inning and Ismael Munguia brought him home with an RBI double to even the score, 3-3. Munguia finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk, one run and two stolen bases.

The Flying Squirrels will face the SeaWolves on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Left-handed pitcher John Michael Bertrand (1-3, 5.28) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Ty Madden (3-4, 3.55).