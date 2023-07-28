Richmond Flying Squirrels make it four of five with 11-4 win over Portland Sea Dogs

The Richmond Flying Squirrels powered nine runs across a three-inning stretch to capture an 11-4 victory against the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (48-45, 15-9), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, collected their third consecutive win against the Sea Dogs (55-38, 15-9), the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and have four of their last five games.

Tied, 2-2, in the fifth inning, the Flying Squirrels notched a single and two walks to load the bases against Portland starter Hunter Dobbins (Loss, 2-2). Brady Whalen reached on a fielder’s choice and a Portland error brought home two runs to give Richmond a 4-2 lead.

Andy Thomas punched a bunt single to first base and scored Shane Matheny from third to pad the lead to 5-2.

The Flying Squirrels collected three more runs in the sixth inning to take an 8-2 advantage. After back-to-back walks to start the frame, Munguia reached on an infield single and a Portland throwing error scored Jimmy Glowenke from second base. With runners at first and third, Munguia stole second base and a throwing error by Portland’s catcher brought home a run. Whalen capped the scoring with an RBI single to right field, upping the Richmond lead to 8-2.

Corey Rosier bounced an RBI groundout against Richmond reliever Ben Madison (Win, 1-0) to cut the deficit to 8-3.

Wade Meckler rocketed a two-run triple and Munguia slashed an RBI single to give the Flying Squirrels an 11-3 lead in the seventh inning. Munguia ended the night 3-for-4 with three runs, one RBI and a walk.

Nathan Hickey batted an RBI double against Clay Helvey to close the score to 11-4 in the eighth. Helvey responded with a strikeout and a double play to close out the inning.

Blake Rivera allowed a leadoff single in the top of the ninth, but answered with a double play and a flyout to secure the victory.

The Sea Dogs jumped ahead, 1-0, in the first inning when Chase Meidroth bounced a ground ball on the infield and scored Rosier from third base.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the first, Thomas lined an opposite-field single to left field and drove in two runs to move Richmond in front, 2-1.

Blazed Jordan evened the score, 2-2, with an RBI single in the third inning.

The Flying Squirrels take on the Sea Dogs Friday night with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Wil Jensen (6-0, 2.75) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Portland right-hander Grant Gambrell (3-2, 3.47).

On Friday, the Flying Squirrels celebrate the music, dance, and sounds of Latin America for Hispanic Music and Dance Festival. Friday is also Boy Scout Night where Scout Troops from all over the area will take the field for a pre-game parade and earn a Flying Squirrels scout patch. It is also Funnville Friday Happy Hour with $2 12-ounce domestic beers available at all concession stands and $2 fountain sodas will be available at the Pepsi Fountain.

Tickets and promotions information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.