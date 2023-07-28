Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Richmond Flying Squirrels make it four of five with 11-4 win over Portland Sea Dogs
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels make it four of five with 11-4 win over Portland Sea Dogs

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels powered nine runs across a three-inning stretch to capture an 11-4 victory against the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (48-45, 15-9), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, collected their third consecutive win against the Sea Dogs (55-38, 15-9), the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and have four of their last five games.

Tied, 2-2, in the fifth inning, the Flying Squirrels notched a single and two walks to load the bases against Portland starter Hunter Dobbins (Loss, 2-2). Brady Whalen reached on a fielder’s choice and a Portland error brought home two runs to give Richmond a 4-2 lead.

Andy Thomas punched a bunt single to first base and scored Shane Matheny from third to pad the lead to 5-2.

The Flying Squirrels collected three more runs in the sixth inning to take an 8-2 advantage. After back-to-back walks to start the frame, Munguia reached on an infield single and a Portland throwing error scored Jimmy Glowenke from second base. With runners at first and third, Munguia stole second base and a throwing error by Portland’s catcher brought home a run. Whalen capped the scoring with an RBI single to right field, upping the Richmond lead to 8-2.

Corey Rosier bounced an RBI groundout against Richmond reliever Ben Madison (Win, 1-0) to cut the deficit to 8-3.

Wade Meckler rocketed a two-run triple and Munguia slashed an RBI single to give the Flying Squirrels an 11-3 lead in the seventh inning. Munguia ended the night 3-for-4 with three runs, one RBI and a walk.

Nathan Hickey batted an RBI double against Clay Helvey to close the score to 11-4 in the eighth. Helvey responded with a strikeout and a double play to close out the inning.

Blake Rivera allowed a leadoff single in the top of the ninth, but answered with a double play and a flyout to secure the victory.

The Sea Dogs jumped ahead, 1-0, in the first inning when Chase Meidroth bounced a ground ball on the infield and scored Rosier from third base.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the first, Thomas lined an opposite-field single to left field and drove in two runs to move Richmond in front, 2-1.

Blazed Jordan evened the score, 2-2, with an RBI single in the third inning.

The Flying Squirrels take on the Sea Dogs Friday night with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Wil Jensen (6-0, 2.75) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Portland right-hander Grant Gambrell (3-2, 3.47).

On Friday, the Flying Squirrels celebrate the music, dance, and sounds of Latin America for Hispanic Music and Dance Festival. Friday is also Boy Scout Night where Scout Troops from all over the area will take the field for a pre-game parade and earn a Flying Squirrels scout patch. It is also Funnville Friday Happy Hour with $2 12-ounce domestic beers available at all concession stands and $2 fountain sodas will be available at the Pepsi Fountain.

Tickets and promotions information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders looking like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight
2 U.S. Supreme Court lifts stay blocking Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
3 Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
4 UVA QB Tony Muskett: ‘I’ve always felt like I could play with top players in the country’
5 Former UVA QBs coach Jason Beck getting his shot to run the Syracuse offense

Latest News

missing
Local, Public Safety

Missing Orange County woman last seen on July 23 considered endangered

Chris Graham
tony muskett
Sports

UVA QB Tony Muskett: ‘I’ve always felt like I could play with top players in the country’

Chris Graham

Tony Muskett has a chip on his shoulder. That’s not a bad thing.

baseball
Sports

Myrtle Beach Pelicans break open close game in middle innings, defeating FredNats, 12-0

Chris Graham

Myrtle Beach took down Fredericksburg 12-0 on Thursday in the third game this week between the two clubs.

open throat henry hoke
Culture, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host an evening with author Henry Hoke

Crystal Graham
clay artist heart
Culture, Local

Smith House Galleries exhibit includes clay art by Greer, photography by Somberg

Crystal Graham
empty computer lab
Education, Politics, Virginia

Youngkin celebrates first lab school; others accuse governor of ‘waging war’ against public education

Crystal Graham
Education, Local

‘Symbol of hope, progress and unity’: YMCA breaks ground on youth development center

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy