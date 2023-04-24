Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond flying squirrels lose back and forth sunday finale 6 5 to erie seawolves
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels lose back-and-forth Sunday finale, 6-5, to Erie SeaWolves

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsRichmond got two-hit days from top Giants prospects Luis Matos and Patrick Bailey, but that wouldn’t be enough in a 6-5 loss to the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (9-6), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, won four of the six games against the SeaWolves (7-8), the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on the homestand.

With the score tied, 5-5, in the top of the 10th inning, Daniel Cabrera lined an RBI single into center field against Richmond reliever Blake Rivera to push Erie in front, 6-5.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Flying Squirrels were set down in order against Yaya and stranded the potential tying run at third base.

Diego Rincones drove the SeaWolves to a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with an RBI double against Richmond reliever Ryan Murphy, the #27 prospect in the Giants’ Top 30.

Riley Mahan launched his first home run of the game in the bottom of the fifth to even the score, 1-1.

Erie captured a 2-1 advantage in the sixth when Wenceel Perez scored from third base on a double play.

With runners at second and third in the bottom of the sixth, Bailey, the Giants’ #11 prospect, sent a chopper to right field for a two-RBI single and moved the Flying Squirrels ahead, 3-2.

Richmond jumped to a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning off a solo home run from Mahan, his second of the game. It was the third multi-homer game of Mahan’s career.

The SeaWolves tied the game, 4-4, in the eighth inning off a solo homer by Colt Keith and a sacrifice fly from Rincones.

Matos, the Giants’ #7 prospect, drew a walk with two outs in the bottom of the eighth and Bailey followed with a base hit. Brett Auerbach lined a single to center field to score Matos from third and gave Richmond a 5-4 lead.

Facing Randy Rodriguez, the Giants’ #26 prospect, in the ninth, Keith punched an RBI single to right field to even the score, 5-5.

The Flying Squirrels went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth inning against Chentouf, stranding the potential winning run at first.

Richmond starter Landen Roupp, the Giants’ #13 prospect, tossed three scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and six strikeouts in his season debut.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting a six-game road trip against the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. from Prince George’s Stadium. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 4.63) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Connor Gillispie (1-0, 1.64).

The Flying Squirrels return home on May 2 to start a six-game series against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 New album from Tess Majors, ‘The Voice Memos,’ earns praise from Rolling Stone
2 Magnolia Rose growing, planning for teen outreach and home for sex trafficking survivors
3 Virginia Beach Police looking for missing 7-year-old: Possible sighting in Norfolk
4 Mailbag: Reader brings up First Amendment concerns with basketball coach tattoo issue
5 Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among eight inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides blast Rochester Red Wings, 17-7, to complete 5-1 week

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

#8 Virginia, now reeling, drops Sunday doubleheader at Notre Dame, which completed weekend sweep

Chris Graham

Virginia, after a 30-4 start, has now lost five of its last seven, with Notre Dame completing a three-game weekend sweep with a pair of wins on Sunday.

fredericksburg nationals
Sports

Delmarva opens up on FredNats pen, takes series finale, 8-5

Chris Graham

#2 Washington Nationals prospect Robert Hassell reached base four times, but Delmarva attacked the FredNats pen in an 8-5 comeback win on Sunday.

Commonwealth Clash
Sports

Virginia, with point in men’s golf, clinches 2022-2023 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

Chris Graham
missing person
Virginia

Virginia Beach Police looking for missing 7-year-old: Possible sighting in Norfolk

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of April 24-28

Chris Graham
court law
U.S./World

Arizona man sentenced to 30 years for producing child sexual abuse material

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy