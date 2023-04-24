Richmond Flying Squirrels lose back-and-forth Sunday finale, 6-5, to Erie SeaWolves

Richmond got two-hit days from top Giants prospects Luis Matos and Patrick Bailey, but that wouldn’t be enough in a 6-5 loss to the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (9-6), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, won four of the six games against the SeaWolves (7-8), the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on the homestand.

With the score tied, 5-5, in the top of the 10th inning, Daniel Cabrera lined an RBI single into center field against Richmond reliever Blake Rivera to push Erie in front, 6-5.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Flying Squirrels were set down in order against Yaya and stranded the potential tying run at third base.

Diego Rincones drove the SeaWolves to a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with an RBI double against Richmond reliever Ryan Murphy, the #27 prospect in the Giants’ Top 30.

Riley Mahan launched his first home run of the game in the bottom of the fifth to even the score, 1-1.

Erie captured a 2-1 advantage in the sixth when Wenceel Perez scored from third base on a double play.

With runners at second and third in the bottom of the sixth, Bailey, the Giants’ #11 prospect, sent a chopper to right field for a two-RBI single and moved the Flying Squirrels ahead, 3-2.

Richmond jumped to a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning off a solo home run from Mahan, his second of the game. It was the third multi-homer game of Mahan’s career.

The SeaWolves tied the game, 4-4, in the eighth inning off a solo homer by Colt Keith and a sacrifice fly from Rincones.

Matos, the Giants’ #7 prospect, drew a walk with two outs in the bottom of the eighth and Bailey followed with a base hit. Brett Auerbach lined a single to center field to score Matos from third and gave Richmond a 5-4 lead.

Facing Randy Rodriguez, the Giants’ #26 prospect, in the ninth, Keith punched an RBI single to right field to even the score, 5-5.

The Flying Squirrels went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth inning against Chentouf, stranding the potential winning run at first.

Richmond starter Landen Roupp, the Giants’ #13 prospect, tossed three scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and six strikeouts in his season debut.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting a six-game road trip against the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. from Prince George’s Stadium. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 4.63) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Connor Gillispie (1-0, 1.64).

The Flying Squirrels return home on May 2 to start a six-game series against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.