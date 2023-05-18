Richmond Flying Squirrels go deep four times in 11-4 win over RubberDucks

The Richmond Flying Squirrels blasted a season-high four home runs in front of a sellout crowd for an 11-4 victory over the Akron RubberDucks Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (18-16), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, welcomed 9,810 fans, the largest crowd in the Eastern League this season.

The Richmond offense stacked three runs in the first inning against Akron starter Jack Leftwich (Loss, 2-3). Marco Luciano drove in a run with a double and Carter Aldrete bashed a two-run homer to right field to send the Flying Squirrels to a 3-0 lead.

Wade Meckler gave Richmond a four-run lead with an RBI single for his first Double-A hit in the second inning. Carter Williams scored off a wild pitch from third base later in the inning to up the advantage to 5-0.

Akron (17-17) broke the shutout in the top of the third off an RBI single from Jose Tena.

The RubberDucks cut the deficit to 5-3 in the fourth off an RBI double by Korey Holland and a Richmond fielding error.

Williams blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to push the Flying Squirrels in front by three runs. With runners at first and third, Luciano propelled a three-run homer to left field and drove the Flying Squirrels to a 9-3 advantage. Luciano racked up four RBIs, tying a career high, in a 2-for-5 performance.

Aaron Bracho led off the sixth inning with a solo home run against Matt Frisbee (Win, 3-0) to move the score to 9-4. It was the only run Frisbee allowed over 2.1 innings with a pair of punchouts.

Ismael Munguia responded with a solo home run to begin the bottom of the sixth inning and pushed the Flying Squirrels ahead, 10-4.

With the bases loaded and one out in the eighth, Robert Emery padded the advantage to 11-4 off a sacrifice fly to score Meckler from third base. Meckler collected three hits and two runs in his Double-A debut.

Reliever Raymond Burgos pitched 1.2 scoreless innings to finish the game.

The Flying Squirrels will face the RubberDucks Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond. On Thursday, the Flying Squirrels will rock custom 804 City Jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Flying Squirrels Charities. Fans can enjoy In-Your-Face fireworks after the game presented by Heart of Virginia Chevy Dealers.

Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-1, 6.08) will make the start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 3.44).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.