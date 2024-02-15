Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Richmond felon sentenced to more than six years for possessing firearm
Police, Virginia

Richmond felon sentenced to more than six years for possessing firearm

Crystal Graham
Published date:
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
(© cherylvb – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man was sentenced today to 77 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Jon Terry, 38, was arrested in the Six Points area of Richmond on May 24, 2023.

Richmond Police Department officers were on foot patrol and encountered three males, including Terry, trying to put air in a mini-bike.

During this encounter, one of the officers observed a bulge in the shape of a firearm in Terry’s pocket. When an officer attempted to speak to Terry, he allegedly ran.

After a foot pursuit, the officers detained Terry and recovered a loaded SCCY 9mm handgun.

Terry has prior convictions for distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Brace yourself, Virginia: Snow on the way Friday; second storm possible next week
2 No safety net: Families desperate, experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro
3 CDC prepares to change isolation guidelines for Americans who test positive for COVID-19
4 Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’
5 Pitt’s threes were falling: The offensive rebounds, though, they’re on Tony Bennett

Latest News

Black History Month
Arts & Culture, Local

Black history is American history: Laborers are few in fight for equality of races in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Local, Police

Former Virginia prison guard arrested; allegedly bought child porn through SnapChat

Crystal Graham

A former prison officer at a Virginia correctional center was arrested today on federal charges related to the purchase of and receipt of child pornography.

DDB flyer to promote blues concert
Arts & Culture, Local

Waynesboro: Feb. 24 blues concert to benefit Dogs Deserve Better

Crystal Graham

A blues concert featuring Memphis Gold, Phil Wiggins, Gabe Stillman, Annika Chambers, Paul DesLauriers and Gabe Stillman, will be held on Feb. 24 at The Foundry in Waynesboro.

uva jordan minor
Basketball, Sports

Virginia, licking wounds from Pitt loss, entertains Wake Forest on Saturday

Chris Graham
airport
Virginia

Warner, Kaine announce $35M in federal funding for expansion at Dulles International

Rebecca Barnabi
ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: How did the home loss to Pitt impact Virginia with the computers?

Chris Graham
virginia economy
Economy, Virginia

Virginia providing $4.75M to online real-estate marketplace to assist move

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status