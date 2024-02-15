Richmond felon sentenced to more than six years for possessing firearm

A Richmond man was sentenced today to 77 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Jon Terry, 38, was arrested in the Six Points area of Richmond on May 24, 2023.

Richmond Police Department officers were on foot patrol and encountered three males, including Terry, trying to put air in a mini-bike.

During this encounter, one of the officers observed a bulge in the shape of a firearm in Terry’s pocket. When an officer attempted to speak to Terry, he allegedly ran.

After a foot pursuit, the officers detained Terry and recovered a loaded SCCY 9mm handgun.

Terry has prior convictions for distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny.