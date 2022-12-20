Retired Buena Vista police chief charged with felony misuse of public funds

The former police chief in the City of Buena Vista, Richard Keith Hartman, has been charged with one count of felony misuse of public funds.

Virginia State Police confirmed in a news release today that Hartman, 60, was arrested on Friday.

Hartman had just retired from his job on Dec. 1.

He has been released on a secured bond.

The charge carries a potential prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison.

A special prosecutor from Giles County’s Commonwealth Attorney’s office will be handling the case.